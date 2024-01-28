Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: A Global Golfing Spectacle Gears Up for its 27th Edition

In an exciting development for the golfing world, the 27th edition of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is slated to take place from February 8 to 11 at the Doha Golf Club. This event not only marks a significant spot on the DP World Tour golf calendar but also underlines Qatar's ambition to emerge as a global sports hub.

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: A Global Attraction

Initiated in 1998, the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters has grown into a major draw for top international golfers. The tournament's prestige has been fortified by the long-standing sponsorship of Commercial Bank for the past 19 years, signifying the bank's commitment towards nurturing global sports events. Joseph Abraham, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank, has voiced his support for the event, emphasizing its alignment with Qatar's sporting vision.

Boosting the Stakes: Prize Money and Ranking Points

The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is not just known for its competitive spirit, but also for the substantial prize money and the ranking points it provides. Last year, the tournament witnessed a significant increase in its prize pool, from $2 million to a hefty $3.75 million, underlining its importance as the last counting event on the DP World Tour. This rise in stakes is crucial for the players vying for their playing rights for the next year and positions in the finals.

Amplifying Viewership and Fostering Local Talent

The rescheduling of the Qatar Masters to conclude the season on the DP World Tour is anticipated to boost the tournament's viewership and brand exposure. The event has previously attracted over 20,000 spectators and broadcast to more than 500 million households worldwide. Alongside drawing global attention, the tournament also plays a pivotal role in inspiring young Qataris to embrace golf, thereby contributing to the sport's growth in the region. With preparations for the upcoming tournament advancing smoothly, the anticipation for another round of world-class golf is palpable.