en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Antarctica

Christopher Elliott’s Top Travel Recommendations for 2024

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:22 pm EST
Christopher Elliott’s Top Travel Recommendations for 2024

There’s a certain thrill to discovering a new place, a joy that only intensifies when the location comes recommended by a seasoned traveller such as Christopher Elliott. The travel enthusiast and consumer advocate has shared his top picks for places to visit in 2024, based on his extensive travels during the previous year. Elliott, who spends every day of the year traversing the globe, curates an annual list that manages to capture the essence of each destination, spotlighting the unique experiences they offer.

January – Antarctica’s Icy Allure

For those willing to brave the cold, Elliott suggests a January trip to Antarctica. This destination shines during the mild Southern Hemisphere summer, offering a unique experience that is both thrilling and humbling. Elliott recommends a cruise aboard the MS Fridtjof Nansen, a state-of-the-art ship known for its sustainable features and luxury amenities. The unforgettable sight of penguins in their natural habitat and the potential for polar plunges make Antarctica a must-visit destination.

February – The Charm of Doha

February’s recommendation is Doha, Qatar, where pleasant weather perfectly complements visits to the bustling Souk Waqif and the awe-inspiring National Museum of Qatar. The city’s intriguing blend of modernity and tradition, coupled with its rich cultural heritage, makes it an attractive destination for discerning travellers.

March – The Scenic Beauty of Christchurch

March calls for a visit to Christchurch, New Zealand, a city famed for its cinematic landscapes. Must-visit spots include Hagley Park and the Christchurch Botanical Gardens, both of which showcase the region’s natural beauty. The city’s resilience in the face of adversity and its vibrant arts scene make it a compelling destination.

April – The Blossoming Beauty of Kyoto

In April, Elliott urges travellers to explore Kyoto, Japan. The city’s ancient temples and serene gardens take on a new life during the cherry blossom season, painting a breathtaking tableau that is as much a cultural experience as it is a visual feast.

May – The Vibrant Life of Hoi An

May’s surprise destination is Hoi An, Vietnam. This city is praised for its natural beauty, historical architecture, and vibrant river life. A walk through the ancient town reveals a well-preserved slice of Vietnamese history and a thriving local culture that welcomes visitors with open arms.

June – The Inviting Energy of Fukuoka

For June, Elliott suggests Fukuoka, Japan. Known for its friendliness and a shopping experience that rivals Tokyo’s, Fukuoka promises an immersive trip. The tranquil retreat on the nearby Iki Island serves as a refreshing contrast, offering visitors a chance to unwind in nature.

Christopher Elliott’s recommendations for 2024 come from firsthand experiences and include various activities such as sampling local cuisine, exploring historical sites, and embarking on natural excursions. His insights underscore the importance of understanding the local context and culture when travelling, ultimately enriching one’s travel experience.

0
Antarctica Qatar Travel & Tourism
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Antarctica

See more
18 hours ago
Exploris One: Charting a New Course in Boutique Cruising
In the invigorating realm of boutique cruising, a refurbished vessel is charting a new course for adventure and luxury. The Exploris One, a ship built originally in the 1980s and previously sailed under the banner of the Silver Explorer with Silversea Cruises, has undergone a comprehensive refit. Embarking on a fresh journey with Exploris Expeditions
Exploris One: Charting a New Course in Boutique Cruising
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
4 days ago
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Argentine Navy's Icebreaker Initiates Pivotal Antarctic Expedition, Marks Historic Voyage
4 days ago
Argentine Navy's Icebreaker Initiates Pivotal Antarctic Expedition, Marks Historic Voyage
Antarctic Anomalies: Unprecedented Ice Opening and an Unexpected Discovery
22 hours ago
Antarctic Anomalies: Unprecedented Ice Opening and an Unexpected Discovery
Satellite Images Uncover Antarctica's Argentine Islands Amidst Ice and History
1 day ago
Satellite Images Uncover Antarctica's Argentine Islands Amidst Ice and History
Viral TikTok Video Captures Penguins in Antarctica's Extreme Weather
1 day ago
Viral TikTok Video Captures Penguins in Antarctica's Extreme Weather
Latest Headlines
World News
Virtual Exhibition Marks 30 Years of 'O Fenomeno' Ronaldo Nazario
29 seconds
Virtual Exhibition Marks 30 Years of 'O Fenomeno' Ronaldo Nazario
Oral Surgeon Sentenced to 45 Years for Girlfriend's Overdose Death
30 seconds
Oral Surgeon Sentenced to 45 Years for Girlfriend's Overdose Death
South Asia's Electoral Year: A Test for Democracy
32 seconds
South Asia's Electoral Year: A Test for Democracy
WWE Raw Battles Sports Broadcasts with Strategic Episode, Draws Impressive Viewership
33 seconds
WWE Raw Battles Sports Broadcasts with Strategic Episode, Draws Impressive Viewership
Sri Lankan Lawmaker Raises Concerns Over Proposed Power Sector Reforms
39 seconds
Sri Lankan Lawmaker Raises Concerns Over Proposed Power Sector Reforms
Rising Star Robert Thomas: A Potential MVP for the St. Louis Blues
41 seconds
Rising Star Robert Thomas: A Potential MVP for the St. Louis Blues
Health Advisory Issued for Santa Barbara County Beaches Amid Potential Risks from Storm Runoff
44 seconds
Health Advisory Issued for Santa Barbara County Beaches Amid Potential Risks from Storm Runoff
Unprecedented Attack on Soleimani Commemoration Ceremony Raises Global Security Concerns
46 seconds
Unprecedented Attack on Soleimani Commemoration Ceremony Raises Global Security Concerns
Mainland Regional High School Football Team Celebrates Historic Undefeated Season
1 min
Mainland Regional High School Football Team Celebrates Historic Undefeated Season
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app