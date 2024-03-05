Arab Design Now: Showcasing Middle East Creativity at Doha's Design Biennial

Arab Design Now, the central exhibition of the inaugural Design Doha biennial, has become a vibrant showcase of Middle Eastern and North African creativity. Hosted at M7, Doha's creative hub, the exhibition features an eclectic mix of works by 74 designers and collectives that draw upon the region's rich arts heritage and natural resources. From architectural installations to intricate graphic designs, every piece tells a unique story of cultural identity and innovation.

Highlights of the Exhibition

Among the standout creations is a prototype for pendant lighting by Palestinian designer Samer Selbak, ingeniously wrapped in natural luffa sponge. Another captivating piece is a meditative installation by Jordanian architect Hiba Shahzada, which invites visitors to reflect beside a pool framed by four wooden columns, with water gently trickling down under a geometric canopy. Paris-based architecture practice New South also contributed to the exhibition with a set of adaptable stools designed to create a sacred space in any setting, demonstrating the versatility and depth of contemporary Arab design.

The Force Behind the Vision

The exhibition was meticulously curated by Rana Beiruti, a prominent figure in Jordan's design scene and co-founder of Amman Design Week. Her vision for Arab Design Now was to create a platform that not only showcases the talents of Arab designers but also sparks dialogue about the role of design in cultural preservation and innovation. This initiative is part of a broader effort by Qatar Museums to elevate the profile of Arab designers globally and foster a deeper appreciation for the region's design heritage.

Broader Implications and Future Prospects

By bringing together a diverse range of works, Arab Design Now serves as a testament to the dynamic and evolving nature of design in the Middle East and North Africa. It highlights how designers are drawing from traditional elements while pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. The exhibition, set to run until 5 August 2024, offers a glimpse into the future of Arab design, promising a blend of respect for heritage with a forward-looking approach to solving contemporary challenges.

As Arab Design Now captivates visitors with its array of innovative designs and installations, it sets a precedent for future editions of the Design Doha biennial. The exhibition not only marks a significant milestone in the cultural calendar of Qatar but also in the broader narrative of design in the Arab world. It poses intriguing questions about the future directions of regional design and how it can contribute to global conversations on culture, identity, and sustainability.