Ahmad al-Obaidly Appointed Acting CEO of Mowasalat, Spearheads Electric Transition

Mowasalat (Karwa) has officially announced the appointment of Ahmad Hassan al-Obaidly as the acting chief executive officer, effective February 2024. Bringing a wealth of experience from his previous role as chief operations officer since 2019, al-Obaidly has been instrumental in steering the company towards achieving milestones in transportation service excellence, especially during major national and international events.

Strategic Leadership and Achievements

Under al-Obaidly's leadership, Mowasalat has successfully delivered top-tier transportation services for a series of high-profile events including the AFC Asian Cup 2023, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, to name a few. His strategic focus on integrating electric vehicles into the company's fleet aligns with the Qatar National Vision, showcasing a commitment to sustainability and innovation. This transition not only represents a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions but also positions Mowasalat as a frontrunner in the adoption of green technologies within the transportation sector.

Background and Contributions

Prior to his tenure at Mowasalat, al-Obaidly contributed his expertise as a technical advisor at the Ministry of Finance and played a pivotal role in Qatar Petroleum's projects department. His secondment to Shell plc in the Netherlands further enriched his professional experience, equipping him with global perspectives on operational excellence and project management. Al-Obaidly's educational background in electrical engineering from Qatar University complements his extensive experience, underscoring his capability to lead Mowasalat's ambitious projects and initiatives.

Looking Forward

As Mowasalat embarks on a new chapter under al-Obaidly's leadership, the focus remains on enhancing service delivery, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency. The company's commitment to transitioning to electric vehicles and setting up the necessary charging infrastructure is a testament to its dedication to sustainability and innovation. With al-Obaidly at the helm, Mowasalat is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and excellence, contributing significantly to Qatar's national development goals and the global push for more sustainable transportation solutions.

