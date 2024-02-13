Putin's Historical Narrative: A Lens into Russia's Ontological Security

Advertisment

February 13, 2024 - Russian President Vladimir Putin has long been known for his strategic use of history to justify his actions, particularly regarding Ukraine. This historical narrative is deeply rooted in Russia's ontological security, a concept that refers to a country's need for a sense of reality and identity.

The Historical Context of Russian Messianism

Russians perceive their country's actions in Ukraine through a unique lens, shaped by historical events and ideologies. One such ideology is Eurasianism, which has gained significant influence in recent years. This belief system posits that Russia has a messianic role to play in saving the world, an idea that can be traced back to the 19th century.

Advertisment

One of the key proponents of this ideology is far-right philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, who called for a Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine. Dugin's influence is evident in Putin's justification for the annexation of Crimea and the ongoing conflict in Donbas.

Russian Exceptionalism and Anti-Imperialism

Another crucial aspect of Russia's historical narrative is the concept of Russian exceptionalism, the belief that Russia has a unique destiny to lead the world under the banner of anti-imperialism. This notion has been used to justify Russia's actions not only in Ukraine but also in Syria and other regions.

Advertisment

This historical narrative is further reinforced by the influence of illiberal intellectuals both in Russia and the United States, who advocate for populist authoritarianism and empire. These intellectuals argue that Russia's unique historical experience and cultural values necessitate a different approach to governance and international relations.

The Impact of Historical Narratives: Lessons from New Zealand

The use of history in politics can be divisive and lead to unintended consequences. This is evident in the UK's Brexit vote, where historical narratives played a significant role in shaping public opinion.

Advertisment

In New Zealand, the Act party leader David Seymour has been pushing alternative historical narratives about the Treaty of Waitangi, which could cause significant shifts in the country's politics and governance. Seymour's narrative challenges the traditional understanding of the treaty, arguing that it does not grant Maori special rights or privileges.

This example highlights the importance of responsible and accurate use of historical narratives in politics. While history can provide valuable context and insight, it can also be used to justify actions that undermine democratic values and human rights.

The Future of Russia's Historical Narrative

Advertisment

As Russia grapples with its ontological security, it is clear that the use of historical narratives will continue to play a significant role in the country's politics. However, it is crucial that these narratives are based on accurate and unbiased information, rather than being used to justify actions that undermine international norms and human rights.

In the context of Ukraine, this means recognizing the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, rather than using historical narratives to justify aggression and expansionism. It also means engaging in constructive dialogue with Ukraine and other countries in the region, rather than relying on divisive rhetoric and propaganda.

Ultimately, the future of Russia's historical narrative will depend on the country's ability to address its ontological insecurity in a responsible and constructive manner. By prioritizing accuracy, responsibility, and dialogue, Russia can begin to build a more stable and secure future for itself and its neighbors.