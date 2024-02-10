In the heart of Maharashtra, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is hosting the annual Pushpotsav-2024, a vibrant flower exhibition that has regained its former glory after a tumultuous decade. Under the leadership of Dr. Ashok Karanjkar, the municipal commissioner, the event is once again blooming at the municipal headquarters.

A Festival Reborn

Pushpotsav, an iconic celebration of flora with a history spanning nearly three decades, faced adversity from 2010 to 2018 due to neglect from the garden department and insufficient funds. However, the event was revived in 2018, now mandated as an annual occurrence by government directives.

The resurgence of Pushpotsav has not been without its challenges. Controversy surrounded the choice of inauguration guests, and allegations of corruption linked to the festival and the garden department arose. Despite these hurdles, the NMC persevered, and the event has blossomed into an anticipated yearly attraction.

A Symphony of Blooms

This year's Pushpotsav-2024 was inaugurated by specially-abled children and representatives from local schools and colleges. The main attraction of the event is the painstakingly crafted Miniature Garden, a testament to the talent and dedication of the NMC's gardening team.

The expo, open daily from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, showcases a diverse array of seasonal and perennial flowers. Attendees can learn about gardening and horticulture through educational opportunities provided throughout the festival.

Additional attractions include Japanese decorations, Ikebana arrangements, floral rangolis, and bouquet displays. Visitors can participate in garland-making workshops, creating their own floral masterpieces to take home.

Uncovering Corruption

The revival of Pushpotsav has also served a nobler purpose: exposing corruption within the NMC. The event's popularity has brought increased scrutiny to the garden department and its practices, leading to greater transparency and accountability.

Celebrity involvement in the festival has further spotlighted the issue of corruption, with prominent figures lending their voices to the call for reform.

As Pushpotsav-2024 unfolds, the NMC continues its efforts to maintain the integrity of the event and uphold the values it represents. With each passing year, the festival grows stronger, a symbol of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Pushpotsav, once a neglected tradition, has been reborn, offering residents and visitors alike the opportunity to celebrate nature's beauty and learn about the world of horticulture. As the annual flower festival flourishes, it stands as a testament to the power of community and the importance of transparency in governance.