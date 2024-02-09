Pump Creep: The Unseen Expense at Gas Stations Under Investigation

A gas pump glitch at a Clark County convenience store, dubbed 'pump creep,' has sparked an investigation by the Nevada Department of Agriculture's Weights and Measurement Standards division. This issue, which leads to overcharging and fuel waste, was discovered following a customer complaint from a Green Valley convenience store in Las Vegas.

The Unseen Expense: Pump Creep

Pump creep, the unseen culprit responsible for overcharging customers at gas stations, is currently under the scrutiny of the Nevada Department of Agriculture's Weights and Measurement Standards division. This elusive defect causes gas pumps to continue dispensing fuel even after the handle has been released, resulting in unnecessary charges and fuel waste.

The investigation was initiated when a customer at a Green Valley convenience store in Las Vegas reported the issue. Upon inspection, the affected pumps were promptly taken out of service and later repaired.

A Hidden Issue in Plain Sight

Bill Striejewske, the division administrator, clarified that there is no evidence of intentional or nefarious activity. He further explained that while over 30,000 devices were inspected last year in Southern Nevada alone, pinpointing specific problems in Pahrump or any particular stations and brands remains challenging.

Despite the difficulty in identifying such issues, Striejewske emphasized the importance of customer vigilance and encouraged residents with concerns about pump creep to contact the Division of Weights and Measures at (775) 353-3782 or via email at [sharrispvtimes.com](mailto:sharrispvtimes.com).

Safeguarding Consumer Interests

The ongoing investigation serves as a reminder of the intricate mechanisms that ensure fair trade and consumer protection in our daily transactions. As the Nevada Department of Agriculture's Weights and Measurement Standards division continues its work, it underscores the commitment to maintaining accuracy and transparency in every pump, measure, and weigh.

While the extent of pump creep's impact remains under investigation, one thing is clear: vigilance from both regulators and consumers plays a crucial role in safeguarding our interests.

As we fill up at gas stations, it's essential to be aware of potential discrepancies and report any suspicions. After all, every penny counts - especially when it comes to something as ubiquitous and necessary as fuel.

The discovery of 'pump creep' at a Clark County convenience store serves as a stark reminder that even the most mundane transactions can harbor hidden complexities. As the investigation continues, the Nevada Department of Agriculture's Weights and Measurement Standards division remains steadfast in its mission to protect consumers from unseen expenses.

In the face of such challenges, the importance of consumer vigilance and regulatory diligence cannot be overstated. The fight against pump creep is not just about saving a few cents at the gas station; it's about maintaining fairness, accuracy, and transparency in our daily lives.