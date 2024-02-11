Proxigo and La Domitienne Revolutionize Eco-Mobility with Connected Multi-Services Carpooling Stations

In the quaint town of Béziers, a startup named Proxigo, spearheaded by Olivier Leyssenot, is setting the stage for a revolution in eco-mobility. A landmark agreement with La Domitienne, a community of communes, has paved the way for the creation of innovative eco-mobility areas, complete with connected multi-services and carpooling stations. The development, a first in France, is poised to address ecomobility issues and decarbonize daily practices.

A Pioneering Partnership

The partnership between Proxigo and La Domitienne signifies a monumental leap forward in the realm of sustainable transportation. The collaboration seeks to develop an extensive network of interconnected multi-service and multi-energy eco-mobility stations in France's peri-urban regions, with the carpooling stations at their core.

Each station will be equipped with video surveillance and emergency call systems, ensuring the safety and security of users. Additionally, they will feature shelters with essential services, fast and universal electric charging stations, smart hydrogen modules, and stations for electric bicycles and scooters. Interactive information terminals will be installed to provide users with real-time updates and information.

Transforming Daily Commutes

Proxigo's mission is to transform the daily commute into an eco-friendly and seamless experience. By addressing the limitations of current mobility solutions and integrating various modes of transport, the startup aims to make eco-mobility the norm rather than the exception.

The carpooling stations will serve as hubs for various transportation modes, encouraging users to adopt greener alternatives and reduce their carbon footprint. The inclusion of fast and universal electric charging stations and smart hydrogen modules will cater to the growing number of electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles on the roads.

A Greener Future

The collaboration between Proxigo and La Domitienne goes beyond the development of eco-mobility areas. It represents a commitment to a greener and more sustainable future. By addressing ecomobility issues and promoting the decarbonization of daily practices, the partnership is setting a precedent for other communities and startups to follow.

As Proxigo continues to expand its network of interconnected multi-service and multi-energy eco-mobility stations, the startup is not only redefining the landscape of sustainable transportation but also inspiring a cultural shift towards eco-conscious commuting.

In Béziers, the quiet hum of electric scooters and the soft purr of electric vehicles are becoming the new soundtrack of the city, replacing the roar of combustion engines. Proxigo's pioneering efforts, in partnership with La Domitienne, are turning the vision of a greener future into a tangible reality, one eco-mobility area at a time.

