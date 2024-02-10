Protest Mars Premiere of 'Our Time to Be Kind' Documentary on Dr. Bonnie Henry

As the lights dimmed at the Vic Theatre for the world premiere of 'Our Time to Be Kind', a documentary chronicling Dr. Bonnie Henry's career and her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, an unexpected scene unfolded outside. A group of 40-50 protesters, disgruntled by Dr. Henry's management of the crisis, gathered to voice their dissent.

A Divisive Premiere

In an unforeseen turn of events, the evening of February 10, 2024, witnessed a protest during the much-anticipated world premiere of 'Our Time to Be Kind' at Victoria's Vic Theatre. The documentary, focusing on Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer, drew an impassioned crowd of critics.

While the majority of the protesters remained peaceful, a small yet vocal faction displayed hostility and aggression. This escalation prompted the deployment of 15 police officers to ensure the safety of the attendees and maintain order.

A Growing Concern

Victoria's police chief, Del Manak, expressed deep concern over the increasing aggression and divisiveness within the community. He highlighted the importance of open dialogue and respectful discourse, emphasizing that hostility would not be tolerated.

"We understand that people have differing opinions about the pandemic and its management," Chief Manak stated. "However, it is essential that these discussions take place in a peaceful and respectful manner. Aggression and hostility will not be tolerated in our community."

Echoes of a Troubling Trend

This incident comes on the heels of a recent death threat received by former BC cabinet minister Selina Robinson. The escalating aggression and hostility have become a growing concern for community leaders and residents alike.

Despite the unrest outside, the screening proceeded without interruption. Dr. Henry, who was present at the premiere, remained unharmed, and no arrests were made. The audience was escorted out by police once the film concluded, ensuring their safety amidst the ongoing protest.

As the credits rolled and the lights came up, the evening's events served as a stark reminder of the lingering tensions and divided opinions surrounding the pandemic's management. The protest outside the Vic Theatre echoed a growing trend of aggressive behavior in the community, raising questions about the future of discourse and the potential for reconciliation.

The premiere of 'Our Time to Be Kind' was intended to celebrate Dr. Bonnie Henry's career and her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it became a poignant reflection of the complexities and challenges that continue to shape our world.