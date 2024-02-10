Prophet David Owuor Gifted Private Jet After Successful Revival Mission in Brazil

In a remarkable display of gratitude, Prophet David Owuor, the leader of the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness, was gifted a private jet following an impactful revival mission in Brazil. The high-end Lear Business Jet 45 from Bombardier Aerospace Manufacturers was presented to him by Rosenverg Reis, the State Deputy in the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro.

A Divine Mission Soars Higher

The presentation took place on February 10, 2024, marking the culmination of Prophet Owuor's several weeks of spiritual engagement in Rio de Janeiro. His commitment to spreading the Gospel had garnered immense appreciation from the Brazilian community, leading to this extraordinary gesture.

Rosenverg Reis expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards Prophet Owuor, stating, "Your dedication to spreading the message of hope, love, and salvation has touched countless lives here in Brazil. This jet is a token of our appreciation and a means to support your global evangelistic missions."

A Successful Sojourn in Brazil

Prophet Owuor's mission began on January 30, with the National Conference of Pastors and Ministers of the Gospel in Rio de Janeiro. His powerful message resonated deeply, drawing large crowds as he moved to Duque de Caxias and Cabo Frio for massive healing services.

Testimonies of miraculous healings poured in, with reports of the crippled walking, the blind seeing, and the deaf hearing. These profound experiences further solidified the impact of Prophet Owuor's ministry.

Brazil's Heartfelt Gratitude

Magdala Furtado, the Mayor of Cabo Frio, extended her heartfelt thanks to Prophet Owuor. "Your message of hope, spiritual renewal, and healing has deeply impacted our community," she said. "We are grateful for your presence and pray that you continue to bless Brazil with your ministry."

In response to the overwhelming reception, Prophet Owuor has been invited to a Gospel crusade in Brazil the following year. This ongoing relationship between the Man of God and the Brazilian community signifies a shared commitment to faith and spiritual growth.

As Prophet David Owuor prepares to soar higher with his new gift, his mission continues to unfold, touching lives and spreading hope across the globe. The Lear Business Jet 45 not only symbolizes appreciation but also serves as a tool to further his divine mission.