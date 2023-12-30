Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice

In a significant development, South Africa instituted proceedings against Israel on 29 December 2023, alleging violations of obligations under the Genocide Convention concerning Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. This case is set to be examined by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations’ paramount judicial organ. Notably, it will also be the first case for new ICJ member Prof Dire Tladi, elected on 9 November 2023, and the first South African judge to hold this position.

Understanding the ICJ

The ICJ, colloquially known as the World Court, shoulders the responsibility of settling legal disputes between states and proffers advisory opinions on international legal issues referred to it by authorized UN bodies and specialized agencies. Its jurisdiction is contingent on the consent of the parties involved in the dispute.

Prof Dire Tladi’s Insights on the ICJ

In a podcast series from the Faculty of Syariah and Law at USIM, Prof Tladi, along with Dr. Fareed Mohd Hassan, discussed the ICJ’s history, functions, and challenges. Prof Tladi underscored the ICJ’s pivotal role in shaping international law and promoting global justice. He also touched upon criticisms of the ICJ, including allegations of political bias and the limitations in enforcing its rulings.

ICJ’s Role in the International Legal Framework

The conversation provided a deep dive into how the ICJ operates within the broader international legal framework and its criticality in maintaining international order. In the backdrop of significant political and legal progress in Africa in 2023, including Somalia’s accession to the East African Community and the decriminalization of same-sex relationships in Angola, Namibia, and Mauritius, this discussion underscores the evolving role of international courts in shaping global norms.