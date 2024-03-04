Princess Royal Champions Seafarer Welfare and Women's Role in Maritime Industry in Dubai Visit

During a noteworthy visit to Dubai, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, underscored the critical importance of seafarer welfare services and the pivotal role women play in the maritime sector. Her engagements began with a tour of DP World's Jebel Ali Port, followed by a conference on seafarer welfare and women in shipping, concluding with a celebratory dinner that gathered industry leaders and potential supporters. This visit highlights the ongoing efforts to enhance the welfare of seafarers in the UAE and promote the inclusion of women in the maritime industry.

Spotlight on Seafarer Welfare and Technological Innovations

At Jebel Ali Port, one of the world's busiest ports, The Princess Royal was introduced to Box Bay, an innovative container handling solution, showcasing the latest advancements in safety and efficiency in port operations. Discussions with DP World's Group Chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, and the Mission to Seafarers (MtS) Dubai-based team, shed light on the holistic approach taken towards improving seafarer welfare in the UAE.

Empowering Women in the Maritime Industry

The conference on Women in Shipping and Seafarers' Welfare, co-hosted by MtS, DP World, and WISTA UAE, focused on enhancing seafarer wellbeing and increasing female participation in shipping. HRH The Princess Royal, in her speech, emphasized the need to listen to and support women in shipping, addressing the global crew shortage and fostering the next generation of female seafarers. The event underscored the commitment of various organizations to empower women in the maritime sector, a critical move towards inclusivity and diversity.

Strengthening Partnerships and Looking Ahead

The concluding dinner at the One&Only Royal Mirage Hotel served as a platform for The Princess Royal to commend the long-standing efforts of the Mission to Seafarers in providing support to seafarers globally. The gathering of senior leaders from the shipping industry and related fields highlighted the collective endeavor to enhance seafarer welfare and promote women's participation in the maritime industry. The discussions and engagements during the visit signify a positive trajectory towards fostering a more inclusive and supportive maritime community in the UAE and beyond.

As the maritime industry continues to evolve, the combined efforts of industry stakeholders, governmental bodies, and non-profit organizations will be pivotal in addressing the challenges faced by seafarers and ensuring the sector remains an attractive and equitable field for future generations. The visit by HRH The Princess Royal not only shines a spotlight on these critical issues but also encourages ongoing dialogue and collaboration to further enhance the welfare and representation of all individuals within the maritime industry.