President Tinubu to Attend AU Summit on Education and ECOWAS Meeting

On February 15, President Bola Tinubu will embark on a journey to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 37th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government. The highly anticipated summit, themed "Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa," will see African leaders unite in their quest for a brighter, more educated continent.

A Gathering of Minds and Ideas

Tinubu's trip to Addis Ababa will not be a solitary one, as he will be accompanied by an esteemed entourage of ministers and top government officials. The Nigerian delegation will join their African counterparts in high-level meetings, addressing a range of critical issues, including institutional reforms of the AU, peace and security, and climate change. Additionally, the summit will explore the continental body's priorities and modalities of participation in the G20.

ECOWAS and the Role of President Tinubu

Apart from his engagement in the AU summit, President Tinubu will also attend an extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). As the Chairman of the regional body, Tinubu's role is crucial in steering the discussions and decision-making processes. During the ECOWAS summit, the leaders will deliberate on pressing regional matters, aiming to strengthen the bond between West African nations.

Return to Abuja Following the Conclusion of the Summit

Upon the successful completion of the 37th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly and the ECOWAS summit, President Tinubu is expected to return to Abuja, Nigeria. The Nigerian people eagerly await the outcomes of these high-level meetings, hoping that the discussions and decisions made will lead to a more prosperous and educated Africa, one that is truly fit for the 21st century.

