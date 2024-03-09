President Muizzu Unveils Vision for Naifaru: Urban Hub in Central Maldives

President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu has committed to transforming Naifaru, located in the Lhaviyani Atoll, into a pivotal urban center in the central Maldives. This ambitious plan is part of a broader strategy to develop integrated zones in the south and north, alongside urban centers in seven distinct areas aimed at delivering top-tier services to citizens. The initiative includes a significant land reclamation project aimed at expanding the island by 45 hectares, of which 20.95 hectares have already been successfully reclaimed.

The President's vision for Naifaru encompasses a comprehensive development strategy that not only focuses on urban center creation but also includes the launch of a 400-unit housing project. This initiative is designed to address the pressing need for residential spaces while also fostering a sense of community among the inhabitants.

Moreover, the plan includes the expansion of the existing harbor, which is crucial for boosting the local economy, particularly the fisheries sector that is vital to the region. Infrastructure development is also a key component of the strategy, with significant investments earmarked for road development, thereby facilitating better connectivity and accessibility within Naifaru.

Enhancing Community Services and Facilities

Recognizing the importance of community services and facilities, the President has pledged to establish an Islamic Center in Naifaru. This center is expected to serve as a spiritual and cultural hub for the residents, reflecting the government's commitment to nurturing the social and religious fabric of the community.

The comprehensive development plan is a testament to the government's dedication to ensuring that Naifaru emerges as a model urban center, equipped with the highest standard of necessary services and amenities to support its population.

Collaboration and Progress

The progress of the reclamation project, spearheaded by the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC), underscores the collaborative efforts between the government and local entities to bring the President's vision to fruition.

During his meeting with the Naifaru island council, President Muizzu discussed the ongoing initiatives and the strategic importance of developing integrated zones and urban centers across the Maldives. This collaboration is indicative of the holistic approach being adopted to ensure the successful implementation of the development projects.