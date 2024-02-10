Amidst the sun-kissed streets of Cardenas, Matanzas, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez embarked on a journey of discovery and dialogue. On this day, February 10, 2024, he visited the Basic Business Unit (UEB) of Cardenas Dairy Products, a beacon of economic and social significance in the heart of Cuba.

A Presidential Pilgrimage

Accompanied by an entourage of political and governmental authorities, President Diaz-Canel's visit was not merely a formality. It was a mission to understand, engage, and strategize with the workers who form the backbone of this essential industry.

The UEB of Cardenas Dairy Products, despite facing its share of limitations, managed to close the previous year at an impressive 83% of the expected plan. This achievement was primarily due to the raw material guaranteed by Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

Dialogue and Diversification

In the hallowed halls of the UEB, President Diaz-Canel engaged in a lively dialogue with the workers. The conversation revolved around strategies to economically boost the industry, the importance of links with new economic actors, and the products they are focusing on to diversify their offerings.

The director of UEB, Mayra Castell Rodriguez, informed the president that their corporate purpose is to produce dairy products and soybean derivatives. Currently, they produce ice cream, chocotere, syrup, custard, and miragur. However, their ambitions do not end there. Plans are in place to work on chocolates, chambelonas, and fruit compotes for social consumption in 2024.

Assuming a Preventive Vision

President Diaz-Canel encouraged the exercise of assuming a preventive vision in government projections. This foresight is crucial to correct distortions in the economy and maintain a steady course towards growth and development.

The president praised Cardenas for managing to be in surplus in 2023, a testament to the resilience and determination of its people. With plans to maintain this surplus in 2024, the future looks promising for Cardenas and its dairy products industry.

As the sun set on Cardenas, President Diaz-Canel's visit concluded, leaving behind a trail of inspired workers, renewed strategies, and a shared vision for a prosperous future. Despite the challenges, the UEB of Cardenas Dairy Products continues to thrive, embodying the spirit of resilience and determination that is so inherently Cuban.

In the heart of Cuba, amidst the bustling streets of Cardenas, a beacon of hope and determination shines bright. The UEB of Cardenas Dairy Products, under the watchful eye of President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, continues to defy odds and chart a course towards a prosperous future. With a renewed focus on diversification, a preventive vision, and the unwavering support of its workers, the UEB is not just a business unit. It is a symbol of Cuban resilience and a testament to the power of dialogue and strategic planning.