Preserving the Past: The Laois Heritage Society and Its Mission

The Laois Heritage Society, a steadfast guardian of the county's rich history and culture since the 1970s, extends an invitation to those captivated by local lore, archaeology, and the vibrant tapestry of heritage that defines this Irish gem. The society's unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting the past is evident in its diverse initiatives, from public lectures to active participation in heritage conservation projects.

A Testament to Time: The Aqueducts of Laois

Among the society's many focuses, two remarkable structures stand out as testaments to the ingenuity and resilience of a bygone era: the Charleville and Macartney aqueducts. The Charleville Aqueduct, a triple-span masonry bridge that carries the Grand Canal over the Clodiagh River, was completed in 1808 and is named after Charles William Bury, who later became Viscount Charleville. This remarkable feat of engineering, worthy of regional heritage importance, serves as a reminder of the county's intricate history and the lives that shaped it.

Equally impressive is the Macartney Aqueduct, the largest on the Grand Canal in County Offaly, which was named after Sir John Macartney. Constructed with exceptional craftsmanship, this aqueduct is not only of high quality but also of national heritage significance. Its inclusion in the Record of Protected Structures ensures that its story will continue to be told for generations to come.

The Laois Heritage Society: A Living Legacy

The Laois Heritage Society's contributions to the county's preservation efforts are numerous and far-reaching. From the relocation of the War Memorial in Portlaoise to the conservation of the Rock of Dunamaise, the society's dedication to safeguarding the past is evident in its many accomplishments. Currently, the society is engaged in a project to establish a County Museum at the Old Fort of Maryborough site, a venture that promises to enrich the cultural landscape of Laois and inspire a deeper appreciation for its history.

In addition to these initiatives, the society hosts public lectures, providing a platform for the exchange of knowledge and the fostering of a sense of community. The society's support of the Old Fort Quarter Festival, a celebration of local heritage, further exemplifies its commitment to engaging the public and nurturing a collective appreciation for the past.

A Call to Preserve the Past

As the Laois Heritage Society looks toward the future, it invites new members to join in its mission to preserve and promote the county's rich heritage. The society's annual general meeting, scheduled for February 15, 2024, offers an opportunity for individuals and families to become part of this vital endeavor. With annual membership costing €20 for individuals or €30 for families, the society welcomes all those who share its passion for the past and its belief in the importance of preserving history for future generations.

In a world that often seems preoccupied with the relentless march of progress, the Laois Heritage Society serves as a reminder of the value of looking back. Through its efforts to preserve and promote the county's history, the society not only honors the past but also ensures that the stories of Laois will continue to be told, inspiring wonder, appreciation, and a sense of connection for generations to come.

As the custodians of Laois's rich heritage, the society invites all those who share its passion to join in its mission. Together, they can ensure that the county's past remains a vital part of its present and future, a testament to the enduring power of history and the stories it holds.