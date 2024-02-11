Prehistoric Alligator Snapping Turtle Found in Cumbria Lake

In a turn of events that seems plucked from the pages of a fantasy novel, an alligator snapping turtle, native to the southern United States, was spotted taking a leisurely bath in a lake in Cumbria. The sighting, which occurred on February 11, 2024, has sent ripples of curiosity and speculation through the community.

A Prehistoric Encounter in Modern Times

The creature, known for its stocky armoured carapace and prehistoric appearance reminiscent of dinosaurs, was found by a local dog walker beside Urswick Tarn. This freshwater reptile, native to the swamps and slow-moving rivers of Florida and Texas, is a far cry from the usual wildlife that graces Cumbria's landscapes.

The alligator snapping turtle, identified by a parish councillor, was later taken to a local vet. These turtles can grow up to 80 to 100cm, weigh between 70 to 90kg, and live up to 45 years. They are renowned for their powerful jaws, capable of exerting a force of several hundred newtons and breaking bones with ease.

An Unwelcome Guest

The discovery of the alligator snapping turtle in Cumbria raises concerns about the introduction of invasive species into local ecosystems. These turtles typically feed on fish, frogs, small mammals, and other turtles, which could have devastating effects on the delicate balance of Cumbria's wildlife.

It is believed that the turtle was likely dumped by an exotic pet owner who could no longer care for it. The turtle, affectionately nicknamed 'Fluffy' by the vets at Wild Side Vets in Barrow, will be moved to a specialist wildlife centre in Cornwall.

A Dinosaur in Our Midst

While the alligator snapping turtle's presence in Cumbria is undoubtedly unexpected, it serves as a reminder of the extraordinary diversity of life on our planet. The creature's dinosaur-like appearance, coupled with its formidable strength, has captured the imagination of the community and beyond.

As 'Fluffy' prepares for its journey to Cornwall, the people of Cumbria are left with a story that bridges the gap between the prehistoric past and the present day. The alligator snapping turtle, a creature more at home in the swamps of the southern United States, has offered a glimpse into a world that usually exists only in history books and Hollywood films.

