Prague 10 Unveils Bold New Visual Identity: The Power of 'X'

Prague 10, a vibrant district in the heart of the Czech capital, unveils a new visual identity, pierced by the bold 'X' logo. Inspired by the Roman numeral for 10, this striking design is the brainchild of Studio MadLove, winners of a fiercely contested design competition.

A Vision of Unity

The new visual identity, launched on February 10, 2024, aims to unify the district's diverse and dynamic community under a single, distinctive banner. The 'X' logo, a flexible communication language, encourages creativity and free interpretation, reflecting the spirit of Prague 10.

According to Ondřej Micka, the district's mayor, "The 'X' symbolizes the intersection of ideas, cultures, and histories that define our district. It's a mark of unity, a beacon that invites collaboration and celebrates our shared identity."

A Blend of Modernity and Tradition

The new visual identity is not just a nod to the district's historical origins, but also a testament to its modernization and community engagement. The 'X' logo, with its clean, minimalist design, embodies the district's forward-thinking ethos while honoring its rich heritage.

"We wanted to create a visual language that speaks to both our past and our future," explains Adam Macháček, the creative director at Studio MadLove. "The 'X' is a symbol of continuity and change, a bridge between tradition and innovation."

A New Era of Communication

The new visual identity will be gradually rolled out across all communication channels and branding materials, from street signs and brochures to digital platforms and social media. The goal is to create a consistent, recognizable brand that resonates with residents and visitors alike.

"This is more than just a logo," says Mayor Micka. "It's a commitment to open, inclusive, and effective communication. It's about making our district more accessible, more engaging, and more connected."

As Prague 10 steps into this new era of communication, the 'X' logo stands as a powerful symbol of unity, modernity, and community engagement. It's a beacon that guides the district forward, a mark that celebrates its unique identity, and a testament to the power of design to shape our world.

In the heart of the Czech capital, Prague 10 is embracing change with open arms. The bold 'X' logo, a minimalist yet powerful design, stands as a symbol of unity and modernity, a nod to the district's historical origins, and a beacon that guides its future.

The new visual identity, a flexible communication language, encourages creativity and free interpretation, reflecting the spirit of Prague 10. As the district rolls out this new branding across all communication channels, it's clear that the 'X' is more than just a logo; it's a commitment to open, inclusive, and effective communication, a testament to the power of design to shape our world.