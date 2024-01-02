Record Renewable Energy Production Marks Portugal’s Green Revolution

In 2023, Portugal’s renewable energy sector achieved a milestone, supplying a record 61% of the country’s electricity consumption, amounting to 31.2 terawatt-hours (TWh). This significant accomplishment was fueled by a diverse mix of renewable sources, including wind energy, hydropower, photovoltaic, and biomass, contributing 25%, 23%, 7%, and 6%, respectively.

Renewable Sources Outpacing Non-renewables

Portugal witnessed a considerable 70% surge in hydropower production and a 43% increase in photovoltaic production, due to recent dry conditions and an increase in installed capacity. These renewable resources showed productivity in line with historical averages. Meanwhile, non-renewable energy sources made up the smallest part of Portugal’s electricity consumption since 1988, only 19%, or 10 TWh.

Triggering a Shift in Energy Dynamics

The high import balance, accounting for 20% of consumption, also played a role in this shift, setting a record high since 1981. In 2023, Portugal’s total electricity consumption from the public grid was 50.7 TWh, a slight rise from the previous year and the highest since 2018. December experienced a significant increase in consumption, with renewables supplying 73% of the electricity used.

Implications on the Natural Gas Market

Simultaneously, the natural gas market saw a significant dip, with consumption falling to the lowest level since 2014, primarily due to a decrease in electricity production. The country’s gas supply mainly came from the Sines LNG terminal, with Nigeria and the United States being the primary providers. Despite a reduction in gas consumption for the electricity market, the conventional segment observed a 10% increase.