en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Record Renewable Energy Production Marks Portugal’s Green Revolution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Record Renewable Energy Production Marks Portugal’s Green Revolution

In 2023, Portugal’s renewable energy sector achieved a milestone, supplying a record 61% of the country’s electricity consumption, amounting to 31.2 terawatt-hours (TWh). This significant accomplishment was fueled by a diverse mix of renewable sources, including wind energy, hydropower, photovoltaic, and biomass, contributing 25%, 23%, 7%, and 6%, respectively.

Renewable Sources Outpacing Non-renewables

Portugal witnessed a considerable 70% surge in hydropower production and a 43% increase in photovoltaic production, due to recent dry conditions and an increase in installed capacity. These renewable resources showed productivity in line with historical averages. Meanwhile, non-renewable energy sources made up the smallest part of Portugal’s electricity consumption since 1988, only 19%, or 10 TWh.

Triggering a Shift in Energy Dynamics

The high import balance, accounting for 20% of consumption, also played a role in this shift, setting a record high since 1981. In 2023, Portugal’s total electricity consumption from the public grid was 50.7 TWh, a slight rise from the previous year and the highest since 2018. December experienced a significant increase in consumption, with renewables supplying 73% of the electricity used.

Implications on the Natural Gas Market

Simultaneously, the natural gas market saw a significant dip, with consumption falling to the lowest level since 2014, primarily due to a decrease in electricity production. The country’s gas supply mainly came from the Sines LNG terminal, with Nigeria and the United States being the primary providers. Despite a reduction in gas consumption for the electricity market, the conventional segment observed a 10% increase.

0
Energy Portugal
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Settles Accrued Interests via Share Issuance

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Global LNG Carrier Industry Experiences Major Expansion amid Geopolitical Tensions

By Salman Khan

Graphite One Inc. Marks 2023 with Significant Milestones, Eyes Ambitious Goals for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Thermon Group Holdings Acquires Vapor Power International: A Strategic Move Towards Decarbonization

By Dil Bar Irshad

Paramount Resources Declares Cash Dividend; Shares Forward-Looking Inf ...
@Business · 4 mins
Paramount Resources Declares Cash Dividend; Shares Forward-Looking Inf ...
heart comment 0
UGE International Ltd. Powers Up Three New Solar Projects

By Mazhar Abbas

UGE International Ltd. Powers Up Three New Solar Projects
Electriq Power Holdings Inc Records Significant Trading Activity, Stock Price Plummets

By Mazhar Abbas

Electriq Power Holdings Inc Records Significant Trading Activity, Stock Price Plummets
Petrobras and Equinor Seal Agreements, Align with Brazil’s Gas Law

By Saboor Bayat

Petrobras and Equinor Seal Agreements, Align with Brazil's Gas Law
UGE International Ltd. Launches Three New Rooftop Community Solar Projects

By BNN Correspondents

UGE International Ltd. Launches Three New Rooftop Community Solar Projects
Latest Headlines
World News
Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS
32 seconds
Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
1 min
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
2 mins
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
2 mins
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
2 mins
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
2 mins
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
2 mins
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
2 mins
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
2 mins
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app