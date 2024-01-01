Portugal’s Madeira Region Announces Increase in Minimum Wage Rates

The Autonomous Region of Madeira in Portugal has announced a significant increase in its minimum wage rates, effective from the first day of 2024. The hourly minimum wage has seen a substantial hike from €785.00 to €850.00, while the monthly minimum wage has surged from €10,990.00 to €11,900.00. However, this adjustment may not accurately mirror the current inflationary trends that are sweeping across the globe.

Legislative Adjustments for Fair Compensation

The wage hike is part of a broader framework of regional legislative adjustments that are designed to address wage levels and ensure fair compensation for workers. These changes are a reflection of the regional government’s commitment to improve the living standards of its constituents.

Impact on Workers’ Livelihood

The increase in the minimum wage is expected to have a profound impact on the livelihood of workers within the region. Specifically, it will influence their purchasing power and living standards. Moreover, the revision will increase their gross annual income, which, as per IRS declarations for 2021, was below €10,000 for more than 78,000 workers in Madeira, thus underscoring the necessity of a wage hike.

Documenting Wage Standards

The amendments in the minimum wage are meticulously documented in databases and resources that track wage standards across various countries. These repositories offer insights into the cost of living, living wage calculations, and economic conditions, thus serving as valuable tools for policymakers and researchers alike.

In conclusion, the announcement also includes detailed information on data processing practices regarding personal data and consent management for users accessing this information.