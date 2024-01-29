Porto Holocaust Museum Reopens with Educational Event for 2,000 Students

On the eve of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Holocaust Museum in Porto, Portugal opened its doors to approximately 2,000 middle and high-school students from across the country. This event, held under heavy security, marked the reopening of the museum, which had been shuttered since October 7, following a Hamas attack on Israel. The heightened security measures reflected an increased sensitivity to the safety of museum visitors and the local Jewish community.

Education as a Memorial

The visiting students were engaged in a meticulously planned educational program, focusing on the systemic genocide of European Jews during the Holocaust. Dr. Michael Rothwell, the director of the museum, led the students through the museum's exhibits, which include a striking replica of Auschwitz sleeping cells and personal artifacts that belonged to survivors. The museum's ability to vividly recreate the horrific conditions of the concentration camps and the heart-wrenching stories of resilience has made it a unique and essential resource for Holocaust education on the Iberian Peninsula.

Remembering the Victims

Each participating school conducted its own memorial ceremony in honor of the Holocaust victims, lighting candles in the museum's Names Room. This room, dedicated to the memory of the millions of Jews who perished in the Holocaust, served as a solemn reminder of the magnitude of the atrocity. The candles, flickering in the semi-darkness, symbolized the enduring memory of the victims and the steadfast commitment to ensuring that such a tragedy never recurs.

The Role of the Porto Holocaust Museum

Since its inauguration three years ago, the Porto Holocaust Museum has welcomed roughly 150,000 young visitors, constituting about 5% of the country's school-going population. This impressive figure underscores the museum's commitment to educating the youth about the Holocaust and its repercussions. Dr. Rothwell, whose grandparents were victims of Auschwitz, emphasized the importance of this mission, stating that the museum serves as a place for the youth to understand, empathize with, and learn from the history of the Holocaust.