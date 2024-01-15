Lisbon Confronts History with Commemorations of Transatlantic Slave Trade

In a bid to acknowledge and shed light on its historical involvement in the transatlantic slave trade, the city of Lisbon has embarked on a remarkable initiative. Across the city, plaques are being installed to commemorate the largely unspoken role Portugal played in the trafficking and subjugation of African peoples. This project forms part of a wider effort to confront and educate about Portugal’s complex past, a narrative often dominated by glorified tales of maritime discoveries and colonial expansion.

Breaking the Silence on Portugal’s Role in Slavery

Spanning from the 15th to the 19th century, over six million Africans were abducted and forcibly transported by Portuguese ships to be sold into slavery. The installation of these plaques represents a step towards recognizing Lisbon’s links to slavery and the contributions made by Africans and people of African descent to Portuguese society. While delayed, the installation is now in progress, with activists urging further recognition of Portugal’s colonial history and a call for reparations and policy shifts to address the inequalities birthed by this history.

Historical Sites: A Reminder of a Painful Past

The plaques, symbolizing an acknowledgement of Lisbon’s part in the transatlantic slave trade, have been placed at historical sites throughout the city. They serve as a reminder of the historical significance of locations where enslaved Africans disembarked and where the Black community convened for celebrations and performances. This project, backed by the city hall, has also outlined plans for a memorial dedicated to the victims of slavery and a museum highlighting African history.

A Call for Change: Confronting Portugal’s Colonial Past

Activists have underscored the importance of confronting Portugal’s colonial history and instituting policies to combat the lasting impacts of slavery-induced inequalities. The recognition of this darker chapter in Portuguese history is seen as a pivotal step in acknowledging the full scope of the nation’s history and its enduring effects on societies worldwide. The plaques stand as a testament to the suffering and oppression that accompanied the more celebrated aspects of Portuguese history, fostering a deeper understanding of the nation’s multifaceted historical actions.