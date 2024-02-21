Indeprod and Luckymatrix Unveil Innovative Co-Production Deal for Genre Films in Portugal

Imagine a lighthouse on the rugged coast of Portugal, its beam piercing through the mist. Now, picture a period building nearby, its walls echoing with stories from another era. These aren't just scenic locations; they're about to become the backdrops for two groundbreaking films, 'Mr. Morgan' and 'Behind', thanks to a visionary co-production deal between French production company Indeprod and Lisbon-based Luckymatrix. With a shared budget of €2 million, these films are set to revolutionize the way genre cinema is produced.

Blending Genres and Cultures

At the heart of this collaboration is a desire to blend the eerie allure of genre films with the unique cultural and geographic landscapes of Portugal. 'Mr. Morgan' offers a gripping narrative of delinquent youths entangled with a menacing figure, while 'Behind' thrusts a reality show crew into the unnerving embrace of genuine supernatural forces. These stories are not just tales of suspense and horror; they are a testament to the power of auteur-driven cinema, promising to deliver fresh and compelling narratives to a global audience.

Innovative Production Strategies

The partnership between Indeprod and Luckymatrix is pioneering in more ways than one. By sharing creative teams, crews, and locations, the productions anticipate reducing costs by up to 30%. This savvy approach not only maximizes resources but also exemplifies a sustainable model for filmmaking in today's economic landscape. The projects are seeking support from the CNC and French broadcasters and plan to capitalize on Portugal's cash rebate scheme, which could cover up to 30% of their expenses. This strategic planning underscores the potential for international co-productions to flourish, leveraging diverse funding sources and incentives.

Future Endeavors and Sustainable Practices

Beyond 'Mr. Morgan' and 'Behind', Indeprod and Luckymatrix are already laying the groundwork for their next project, an action thriller titled 'White City'. This forward-thinking approach not only keeps the momentum going but also signals a commitment to innovation and sustainability within the film industry. Emmanuel Saez of Indeprod, president of the A.F.C.I and founder of the SMR13 International Independent Film Festival, emphasizes the importance of original concepts and the lure of genre cinema, particularly for young audiences seeking alternatives to mainstream blockbusters. By incorporating new technology and sustainable practices into their production processes, these companies are not just making films; they're shaping the future of cinema.