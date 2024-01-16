Guinness World Records Suspends 'Oldest Ever Dog' Title Amid Age Verification Doubts

A whirlwind of skepticism has swept over the world of canine records as Guinness World Records (GWR) provisionally suspends the title of the 'oldest ever dog,' previously held by the Portuguese mastiff, Bobi. The decision comes amid growing doubts about the accuracy of Bobi's age, prompting a formal review process by GWR. The investigation comes as a blow to the canine world and Bobi's owner, Leonel Costa, who attributed the dog's impressive longevity to a lifestyle of freedom, tranquility, and a diet of unseasoned human food.

Behind the Record Suspension

The record suspension occurred after several inconsistencies arose regarding the evidence of Bobi's reported age of 31 years and 165 days. GWR is now meticulously reviewing the existing data, seeking new information, and consulting with experts to unearth the truth. The primary sources of Bobi's age confirmation were the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria, which registered him in 1992, and SIAC, a Portuguese government-authorized pet database.

The Legacy of Bobi

Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, exceeded the average life expectancy of his breed—typically 12 to 14 years—by a considerable margin. His owner, Leonel Costa, credits his longevity to an unconventional lifestyle that included free-roaming, a peaceful environment, and a diet of human food sans seasonings. If the review concludes in Bobi's favor, his legacy could serve as a testament to the benefits of such an unconventional approach to canine care.

Previous Record Holder

The previous record for the oldest living and oldest ever dog was held by Bluey, an Australian cattle-dog who lived to be 29 years and five months old. With the temporary suspension of Bobi's record, it remains to be seen whether Bluey will reclaim his title or if another long-lived canine will emerge. In the meantime, the canine world waits with bated breath for the conclusion of GWR's review.

While we wait for the verdict on Bobi's age, it's worth noting that as dogs age, their nutritional needs change. Puppies require more calories and protein, adult dogs' diets depend on their activity level, and senior dogs need fewer calories but more fiber and higher-quality protein.