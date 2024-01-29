Bank of Portugal Governor Opposes Windfall Tax on Banks' Profits

In an incisive interview, Bank of Portugal Governor and member of the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council, Mario Centeno, voiced his dissent on the proposal of imposing a windfall tax on Portuguese banks' profits. This proposition, put forth by various political parties, comes ahead of the crucial March 10 election and has stirred significant ripples within the financial sector.

Centeno's Stand Against the Tax Proposal

Centeno's argument against the windfall tax is rooted in the belief that Portuguese banks should be given the liberty to continue building their capital buffers. This proactive approach is especially crucial in their preparation for potential economic downturns. Centeno highlighted the cyclical nature of banks' operations, with profits rising amid higher interest rates and encountering a downturn as the rates decrease. Such a scenario is anticipated in the near future.

Windfall Tax: A European Trend?

Several European countries have turned to imposing similar taxes on bank profits as a response to the cost of living crisis catalyzed by high inflation and interest rates. In Portugal, political parties like the Left Bloc and Chega have suggested a tax model akin to one implemented in Italy. Despite the rise in banks' return on equity (ROE) to 14.6% in the first nine months of 2023, from 8.3% the previous year, it was only marginally above the cost of capital.

Centeno's Take on Interest Rates

Centeno further suggested that the ECB should initiate the process of bringing down interest rates sooner rather than later, and in smaller steps rather than abrupt moves. He also lauded the decision by Portuguese banks to elevate interest rates on deposits in 2023, aligning them more closely with the broader euro area rates.