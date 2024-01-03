en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Portugal

Azores: The Rising Star of Atlantic Tourism

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
Azores: The Rising Star of Atlantic Tourism

The Azores, an archipelago nestled in the heart of the Atlantic Ocean, are fast gaining popularity as a premier tourist destination. Often compared to Hawaii for their breathtaking natural beauty and diverse outdoor activities, these Portuguese-owned islands are emerging as an attractive alternative, offering shorter flight times, lower costs, and a unique cultural experience for UK travelers.

A Haven for Outdoor Enthusiasts

With 44 Blue Flag beaches adorning the islands, the Azores are a paradise for those who love the sea. São Lourenço Bay on Santa Maria Island stands out as a crowd favorite, offering pristine sands and clear waters. Sailing, scuba diving, and surfing are just a few of the activities that keep tourists engaged, while the hot springs and whale watching opportunities add a distinct touch to the Azorean adventure.

Stargazing and Natural Wonders

Known for their clear skies and minimal light pollution, the Azores are a dream come true for stargazers. The islands’ natural beauty doesn’t stop at the beaches, though. São Miguel, the largest island, is home to the Sete Cidades twin lakes, one of the ‘7 Wonders of Portugal’. Further, the island of Pico is renowned for its vineyards, offering a treat for wine connoisseurs.

Travel Packages and Visa Regulations

Travel packages to the Azores are readily available, making it easier for tourists to plan their vacation. British Airways offers direct flights to Ponta Delgada on São Miguel Island, and UK citizens can visit the Azores without a visa for up to 90 days. However, proof of a return ticket and sufficient funds may be required. The Azores are one hour ahead of the UK, and while Portuguese is the official language, English is widely spoken, easing communication for English-speaking tourists.

0
Portugal Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Owen Hails Nani's Underappreciated Talent Overshadowed by Ronaldo's Presence

By Salman Khan

New Mosque in Portugal: A Beacon of Faith and Community Growth

By BNN Correspondents

McCanns Vow to Continue Search for Madeleine Amid Global Support

By Wojciech Zylm

Cristiano Ronaldo Proves Critics Wrong with Golden Boot Win at Al Nassr

By Salman Khan

Portugal Railway Strike Causes Major Disruptions: A Closer Look ...
@Business · 18 hours
Portugal Railway Strike Causes Major Disruptions: A Closer Look ...
heart comment 0
Portuguese Railway Services Disrupted as Workers Strike for Better Working Conditions

By BNN Correspondents

Portuguese Railway Services Disrupted as Workers Strike for Better Working Conditions
Neven Maguire Returns with New Food Trails Series, Exploring Portuguese Cuisine

By BNN Correspondents

Neven Maguire Returns with New Food Trails Series, Exploring Portuguese Cuisine
Proposed Avocado Cultivation in Drought-Stricken Southern Portugal Stirs Environmental Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Proposed Avocado Cultivation in Drought-Stricken Southern Portugal Stirs Environmental Concerns
Record Renewable Energy Production Marks Portugal’s Green Revolution

By BNN Correspondents

Record Renewable Energy Production Marks Portugal's Green Revolution
Latest Headlines
World News
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked to Improved Outcomes in Pulmonary Fibrosis, Study Suggests
29 seconds
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked to Improved Outcomes in Pulmonary Fibrosis, Study Suggests
Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment
34 seconds
Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
54 seconds
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
59 seconds
Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
1 min
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
1 min
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
1 min
Labour's Chief Strategist Warns Against Complacency Despite Poll Lead
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
2 mins
Wilfred Ndidi Out of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Alhassan Yusuf Called Up as Replacement
Suvendu Adhikari's Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?
2 mins
Suvendu Adhikari's Ayodhya Initiative: A Political Move or Religious Endeavour?
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app