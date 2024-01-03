en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Environmental Science

Ascendant Resources Submits EIA for Lagoa Salgada Project, Plans 30MW Photovoltaic Plant

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Ascendant Resources Submits EIA for Lagoa Salgada Project, Plans 30MW Photovoltaic Plant

Ascendant Resources Inc., a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, has taken a significant step forward in the development of its Lagoa Salgada Project in Portugal. The firm, via its subsidiary Redcorp – Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda (REM), submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to the Portuguese Environmental Authority, APA, on December 21, 2023.

18 Months of Rigorous Assessment

The EIA is the culmination of over 18 months of meticulous data collection, analysis, and collaboration with numerous authorities and organizations. It provides a comprehensive overview of the project’s potential impact, including environmental studies and assessments of effects on water resources, human and archaeological aspects, as well as the local fauna and flora. The document also outlines proposed mitigation measures for these impacts.

Anticipated Approval and Next Steps

The firm anticipates EIA approval by the end of June 2024. Following this, the RECAPE phase will commence, a process designed to verify compliance with the EIA criteria and pave the way for a formal construction decision. Ascendant is not only focused on compliance but is also committed to sustainable practices.

Commitment to Sustainable Practices

In addition to the EIA, Ascendant is planning to construct a 30MW photovoltaic plant. This initiative is aimed at integrating renewable energy into the project, aligning with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, and reducing carbon emissions. This commitment to sustainability demonstrates Ascendant’s dedication to responsible mining practices.

The Lagoa Salgada Project, a high-grade polymetallic endeavor, shows a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal, the project is expected to contribute significantly to the local economy and communities. The project, spanning a 7,209-hectare property, holds promising potential for exploration and development.

0
Environmental Science Portugal
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Offshore Wind Farms in Europe Double as Seafood Farms: The Rise of 'Multiuse'

By Mazhar Abbas

Futuroscope Gears Up for Exciting New Attractions Amid Rising Popularity and Eco-Friendly Initiatives

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Salzgitter Group Completes Key Modernization in Drive for Low CO2 Steel Production

By Wojciech Zylm

India's Agricultural Legacy: A Study Highlights the Environmental Consequences of Nutrient Pollution

By Dil Bar Irshad

Harnessing Fungi: A Game-Changer for the Biotechnological Industry ...
@Environmental Science · 1 hour
Harnessing Fungi: A Game-Changer for the Biotechnological Industry ...
heart comment 0
Possible 60% Hike in Ghana Transportation Fares Due to Emission Levy Bill

By Ebenezer Mensah

Possible 60% Hike in Ghana Transportation Fares Due to Emission Levy Bill
Unveiling the Upper Ocean’s Response to Tropical Cyclones: A Study

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling the Upper Ocean's Response to Tropical Cyclones: A Study
Historic Homes in the UK Set for Green Transformation

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Historic Homes in the UK Set for Green Transformation
The Battle to Preserve History: Minidoka Internment Camp Threatened by Wind Farm Project

By Wojciech Zylm

The Battle to Preserve History: Minidoka Internment Camp Threatened by Wind Farm Project
Latest Headlines
World News
The 'Great Repatriation' in Texas: A Political Balancing Act Amid Migrant Surge
43 seconds
The 'Great Repatriation' in Texas: A Political Balancing Act Amid Migrant Surge
Chapel's Cove Polar Dip: A Leap of Faith for Mental Health
45 seconds
Chapel's Cove Polar Dip: A Leap of Faith for Mental Health
Arjun Atwal Backs Modi's Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports
1 min
Arjun Atwal Backs Modi's Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports
FDA Approves Intensity Therapeutics' Phase 3 Trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment
2 mins
FDA Approves Intensity Therapeutics' Phase 3 Trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment
Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi's Vision for Pravasi Sports
3 mins
Arjun Atwal Backs PM Modi's Vision for Pravasi Sports
Manitoba's Silent Healthcare Crisis: Nurses Under Pressure
3 mins
Manitoba's Silent Healthcare Crisis: Nurses Under Pressure
Challenging New Year's Resolutions: A Daily, Flexible Approach to Achieving Goals
4 mins
Challenging New Year's Resolutions: A Daily, Flexible Approach to Achieving Goals
Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests
4 mins
Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
5 mins
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app