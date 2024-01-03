Ascendant Resources Submits EIA for Lagoa Salgada Project, Plans 30MW Photovoltaic Plant

Ascendant Resources Inc., a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, has taken a significant step forward in the development of its Lagoa Salgada Project in Portugal. The firm, via its subsidiary Redcorp – Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda (REM), submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to the Portuguese Environmental Authority, APA, on December 21, 2023.

18 Months of Rigorous Assessment

The EIA is the culmination of over 18 months of meticulous data collection, analysis, and collaboration with numerous authorities and organizations. It provides a comprehensive overview of the project’s potential impact, including environmental studies and assessments of effects on water resources, human and archaeological aspects, as well as the local fauna and flora. The document also outlines proposed mitigation measures for these impacts.

Anticipated Approval and Next Steps

The firm anticipates EIA approval by the end of June 2024. Following this, the RECAPE phase will commence, a process designed to verify compliance with the EIA criteria and pave the way for a formal construction decision. Ascendant is not only focused on compliance but is also committed to sustainable practices.

Commitment to Sustainable Practices

In addition to the EIA, Ascendant is planning to construct a 30MW photovoltaic plant. This initiative is aimed at integrating renewable energy into the project, aligning with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, and reducing carbon emissions. This commitment to sustainability demonstrates Ascendant’s dedication to responsible mining practices.

The Lagoa Salgada Project, a high-grade polymetallic endeavor, shows a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal, the project is expected to contribute significantly to the local economy and communities. The project, spanning a 7,209-hectare property, holds promising potential for exploration and development.