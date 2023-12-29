Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024

As we step into 2024, the global population dynamics are poised to present a unique pattern with an expected rate of approximately 4.3 births and two deaths every second. This statistical forecast underlines the persistent growth of world population and the evolving changes in demographic tendencies.

A Deeper Look into Global Population Growth

The world population, which has grown by 75 million people over the past year, will stand at over 8 billion people on New Year’s Day 2024. The global growth rate in the past year was just under 1%. This growth is not evenly distributed across the globe, as seen in the United States’ growth rate of 0.53% in the past year, adding 1.7 million people and bringing its population on New Year’s Day to an estimated 335.8 million people.

Interestingly, the 2020s could witness the slowest-growing decade in U.S. history, with a growth rate of less than 4% over the 10-year-period from 2020 to 2030. This slow pace is largely attributed to net international migration, which is expected to add one person to the U.S. population every 28.3 seconds. The combined effect of births, deaths, and net international migration will increase the U.S. population by one person every 24.2 seconds.

Projections for the Future

Despite the slow growth, the U.S. Census Bureau projects the U.S. population to be 335,893,238 on New Year’s Day 2023, with an annual increase of 1,759,535 or 0.53%. The world population is projected to be 8,019,876,189, up 75,162,541 (0.95%) from New Year’s Day 2023. Population growth has been slowing since the 1960s, with projections suggesting it will likely take 14.1 years to go from 8 billion to 9 billion people, and 16.4 years to go from 9 billion to 10 billion.

