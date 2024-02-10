Pope Francis Urges Craftsmen to Be 'Artisans of Peace and Fraternity'

Pope Francis, in a heartfelt address to the Italian craftsmen association Confartigianato at the Vatican's Paul VI Hall today, urged them to be 'artisans of peace and fraternity'. Acknowledging their contribution to Italy's economic rebirth and development since 1946, the Pope emphasized the importance of valuing human ingenuity and creativity over machines.

Advertisment

The Essence of Craftsmanship

The Pope highlighted the connection between craftsmanship and the body, particularly the hands, eyes, and feet. He praised the craftsmen for recognizing the beauty and potential in raw materials. "Your hands, eyes, and feet," he said, "are the real tools that transform materials into something beautiful and useful."

In an era where technology is rapidly changing the landscape of craftsmanship, Pope Francis reminded the artisans of the irreplaceable role of human imagination. "Machines can help, but they can never replace the creativity that lies within each one of you," he stated.

Advertisment

Breaking Down Walls of Exclusion

Addressing the social responsibility of craftsmen, Pope Francis urged them to break down walls of exclusion and offer opportunities to marginalized groups such as young people, women, and migrants. "Your work allows you to develop human relationships and build bridges of understanding among different cultures and communities," he said.

He encouraged craftsmen to offer jobs to the vulnerable, recognizing the value of their labor and contribution to society. "Do not succumb to the throw-away mentality that is so prevalent in our world today," he advised. "Instead, strive to create things that last, that have meaning and value."