Nicaragua

Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary’s Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:58 pm EST
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024

In an inspiring start to 2024, Pope Francis delivered his inaugural Angelus to a gathering of nearly 35,000 devotees at St. Peter’s Square on the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. His reflections on Mary’s motherhood provided a unique perspective on love, nurturing, and humility. The Pontiff’s address extended beyond religious teachings, advocating for peace and expressing concern over escalating religious persecution globally.

Embracing the Maternal Essence of Mary

Pope Francis delved into the depth of Mary’s motherhood, emphasizing that it was not just about carrying Jesus in her womb. He highlighted her ability to bring Him into the world without overshadowing Him, a quality he likened to mothers’ silent adoration for their children. The Pope urged followers to emulate this model of love, a love that respects, nurtures, and never stifles.

A Plea for Peace on World Day of Peace

January 1 also marks the World Day of Peace, and Pope Francis used this occasion to voice his concern for the intensifying persecution of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua. He cited the recent abduction of four priests by Nicaragua’s Sandinista regime, calling for prayers and dialogue to address the situation. The Pope reiterated the importance of love as a powerful antidote to selfishness and power struggles, emphasizing its role in fostering peaceful coexistence.

Global Persecution of Christians and the Fight for Peace

In a video message, Pope Francis invoked the Blessed Mother’s intercession for world peace. He highlighted the ongoing persecution of Christians around the world, marking the past year as one fraught with attacks against the Catholic Church. This plea underscored the urgency of the situation and served as a call to action for believers and non-believers alike to rally for peace and religious freedom.

Nicaragua World
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

