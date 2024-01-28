Pope Francis Calls for Global Peace Amid Conflicts, Plans Visit to DRC and South Sudan

In his Angelus address on Sunday, Pope Francis expressed profound concern for the havoc wrought by conflicts in various global hotspots, including Ukraine, Myanmar, the Middle East, Haiti, and Istanbul. His plea for peace and respect for all, particularly the civilians who bear the brunt of war, resonated deeply. Coinciding with World Leprosy Day, observed annually on the last Sunday of January, the Pope's message threw into sharp relief the exhaustion and desperation of populations embroiled in violence and their longing for an end to hostilities.

A Disaster for Communities, A Defeat for Humanity

Describing war as a catastrophe for the communities it besets and a defeat for humanity at large, Pope Francis underscored the urgent need for peace. Citing the distressing situation in Ukraine, he referred to a report by the Kharkiv Human Rights Group that reveals the extensive damage to religious and cultural heritage sites. According to the report, about 530 religious buildings have sustained damage from Russian shelling, and approximately 863 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine have been either destroyed or damaged due to Russian aggression.

Pope's Upcoming Visit to DRC and South Sudan

Adding to his global peacekeeping efforts, Pope Francis has planned an 'ecumenical peace pilgrimage' to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan, scheduled from January 31 to February 5, 2023. The objective of this visit is to console the people and call on the world to pay attention to the instability that the residents of the DRC face. This will mark Pope Francis' first visit since John Paul II's trip to the DRC in 1985.

Addressing the Moral Emergency

The significance of the visit cannot be overstated, given that the DRC boasts the largest population of the Roman Catholic community in Africa, at 45 million Catholics. The Pope is slated to meet with representatives from charitable organizations, authorities, civil society, and the diplomatic corps, as well as with victims from the eastern part of the country. The Church in the DRC has reliably been a mouthpiece for the population's most pressing needs, and the visit is integral to addressing the moral emergency in the country.