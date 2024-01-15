en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Argentina

Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024

Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church, has expressed his intention to visit his homeland, Argentina, in 2024. This announcement marks a significant moment as it will be his first return to Argentina since assuming papacy in 2013. The Pope, who hails from Buenos Aires, has journeyed to various global destinations in his role, yet his home country had remained conspicuously absent from his itinerary until now.

Addressing Argentina’s ‘Suffering’

Pope Francis referred to his native country as ‘suffering’, a poignant acknowledgment of the economic and social challenges that Argentina has been grappling with. The country’s economy has been ravaged, with an annual inflation rate towering above 200%. The Pope’s concern for the Argentine people, who are bearing the brunt of these difficulties, has been a recurrent theme in his addresses.

Anticipation and Excitement

The pontiff’s planned visit has sparked a wave of anticipation and excitement among the faithful and the general public in Argentina. His return has been eagerly awaited since his election as Pope. The confirmation of his visit, though the exact dates and itinerary remain undisclosed, has already stirred the nation.

An Invitation Extended

The new Argentine president, Javier Milei, extended an invitation to the Pope, marking a shift in rhetoric from previous campaign attacks. Pope Francis accepted the invitation, indicating his willingness to forgive and visit his homeland. His upcoming trip is planned for the second half of 2024, following a visit to Polynesia in August.

In conclusion, the Pope’s impending visit to Argentina, a nation grappling with economic and societal challenges, underscores his commitment to his roots and his concern for the suffering of his people. His journey back home, after a decade-long absence, holds the promise of comfort and support to the Argentine people, while marking a significant chapter in his papacy.

0
Argentina World
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Argentina

See more
13 mins ago
Rare White Gentoo Penguin Spotted in Antarctica Amid Global Events
A rare sighting of a predominantly white Gentoo penguin has been documented at the Gabriel Gonzalez Videla base in Antarctica. This unusual spectacle is attributed to the genetic condition known as leucism, leading to a partial loss of pigmentation. Unlike albinism, leucism does not affect the eye color, thus, distinguishing such creatures from their albino
Rare White Gentoo Penguin Spotted in Antarctica Amid Global Events
Diego Maradona Jr. Alleges Foul Play in Father's Death
8 hours ago
Diego Maradona Jr. Alleges Foul Play in Father's Death
Mark Camilleri Chronicles the Life of Maltese-born Argentinian Naval Hero Juan Bautista Azopardo
13 hours ago
Mark Camilleri Chronicles the Life of Maltese-born Argentinian Naval Hero Juan Bautista Azopardo
Sergio Romero Nears Manchester United Exit: A Shift in Team Dynamics?
1 hour ago
Sergio Romero Nears Manchester United Exit: A Shift in Team Dynamics?
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
2 hours ago
Utah's Mariyah Saldana Makes the U21 USA Team for World Deaf Basketball Championships
Tango Therapy in Argentina: A Dance for Mental Health
8 hours ago
Tango Therapy in Argentina: A Dance for Mental Health
Latest Headlines
World News
Pandora Morris: An Unconventional Journey from OCD Struggle to Recovery
40 seconds
Pandora Morris: An Unconventional Journey from OCD Struggle to Recovery
The Georgian Influence on Ron DeSantis' Aide Christina Pushaw
46 seconds
The Georgian Influence on Ron DeSantis' Aide Christina Pushaw
Majority of UK Voters Favor Stricter Immigration Policies, Reveals Study
1 min
Majority of UK Voters Favor Stricter Immigration Policies, Reveals Study
AFL Stirs Debate by Ceasing to Display Player Weights
1 min
AFL Stirs Debate by Ceasing to Display Player Weights
Dennis Mbelenzi Defends Title in Challenging PwC Bermuda Marathon
2 mins
Dennis Mbelenzi Defends Title in Challenging PwC Bermuda Marathon
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Conflict: Stéphane Séjourné's First Diplomatic Sojourn
2 mins
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Conflict: Stéphane Séjourné's First Diplomatic Sojourn
Don Pyke Ushers in New Era as CEO of West Coast Eagles
2 mins
Don Pyke Ushers in New Era as CEO of West Coast Eagles
Weight Loss Redefined: How a 'Fatso Gene' Could Revolutionize Dieting
2 mins
Weight Loss Redefined: How a 'Fatso Gene' Could Revolutionize Dieting
DeSantis Questions Trump's Potential Effectiveness in 2024 Presidential Race
4 mins
DeSantis Questions Trump's Potential Effectiveness in 2024 Presidential Race
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
24 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
28 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
15 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app