Polish First Lady's Visit to Rwanda: A Focus on Early Childhood Development

The First Lady of Poland, Mrs. Agata Kornhauser-Duda, recently embarked on a two-day state visit to Rwanda alongside President Andrzej Duda. A highlight of this visit was a tour of the Eza Early Childhood Development Center in Rwanda, in which she was accompanied by Rwanda's First Lady, Mrs. Jeannette Kagame. The visit was a part of a broader mission to explore Rwanda's approach to child care and education, a sector that Rwanda has significantly invested in over the years.

Exchanging Insights on Early Childhood Development

Situated at Village Urugwiro, the office of the President of Rwanda, the Eza Early Childhood Development Center is a beacon of Rwanda's commitment to early childhood development. Mrs. Duda received an overview of the center's programs and was engaged in interactive activities with the children. The visit provided an avenue for sharing insights and strategies on early childhood development, an area that both Poland and Rwanda value greatly.

Deepening Bonds through the Imbuto Foundation

Following the tour, Mrs. Kagame hosted Mrs. Duda at the Imbuto Foundation. This initiative, led by the First Lady of Rwanda, focuses on Health, Education, and Youth Empowerment. The discussion at the foundation offered both leaders an opportunity to exchange ideas on social welfare strategies, further strengthening the diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The visit also served as a testament to the enduring friendship and collaboration between Rwanda and Poland. President Paul Kagame expressed gratitude to the Polish delegation for their visit to Rwanda, underscoring the strong bonds of friendship and collaboration between the two countries.