en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Poland

Winter Break in the Beskid Mountains: A Retreat of Sports, Culture, and Scenic Beauty

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:16 am EST
Winter Break in the Beskid Mountains: A Retreat of Sports, Culture, and Scenic Beauty

The chill of winter brings with it a flurry of excitement in the Beskid Mountains, transforming the picturesque landscapes into a snow-swept haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts, families on winter break, and visitors seeking a serene retreat amid nature find themselves drawn to the breathtaking beauty of the Beskid Śląski region.

Winter Sports and Beyond

With the onset of the winter break, the region offers a plethora of winter sports activities. Whether you’re a novice or an expert, the slopes cater to all skill levels, promising a thrilling ride down the snow-laden trails. WiSpass, a shared ski pass, serves as your passport to the best ski resorts in Wisła, Ustroń, and Istebna. The pass allows visitors to switch between resorts and trails within a single day, offering an unmatched skiing experience.

Experience the Charm of Beskid Śląski

Beyond the slopes, the Beskid Śląski region is a testament to the warm hospitality of its mountain towns. The local culture, steeped in rich tradition, and the delectable local delicacies add to the charm of the visitor’s experience. Not just a winter sports destination, Beskid Śląski is a sanctuary where the tranquility of nature meets the comfort of a winter retreat.

Themed Events and More

The winter season is not just about skiing and snowboarding. The region hosts a series of events including radio-sponsored skiing weekends, TV projects, bear leagues, and themed winter events. These festivities infuse each day with a unique blend of excitement and culture, making every winter day an event to remember.

Accommodation and Other Facilities

For those seeking a cozy stay, accommodations such as Magurka offer mountain views, free WiFi, and private parking. In addition, the region offers rental and repair services for skiing and snowboarding equipment, ensuring a hassle-free winter sports experience.

A visit to the Beskid Mountains during winter promises a unique blend of sports, culture, and relaxation. The scenic beauty, the thrill of winter sports, the charm of local culture, and the warmth of the mountain towns all weave together to create an unforgettable winter experience.

0
Poland Travel & Tourism Winter sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Poland

See more
4 mins ago
Poland in 2024: A Year of Significant Anniversaries and Reflection
Eight decades have passed since the Warsaw Uprising, an emblem of Polish resistance and courage. This year, 2024, Poland commemorates the 80th anniversary of this significant historical event that has indelibly marked the nation’s narrative. Centennial Celebrations Poland also celebrates the lives of prominent figures like Antoni Baraniak, Marek Hłasko, and Wincenty Witos. Their centennial
Poland in 2024: A Year of Significant Anniversaries and Reflection
Mistaken Identity Sparks Controversy: MEP Anna Zalewska Wrongly Dismissed
13 hours ago
Mistaken Identity Sparks Controversy: MEP Anna Zalewska Wrongly Dismissed
Testing Times for Polish Participants in Dakar Rally: Injuries and Desert Stranding
14 hours ago
Testing Times for Polish Participants in Dakar Rally: Injuries and Desert Stranding
Poland: An Emerging Hub for English-Speaking Expats' Job Satisfaction
9 hours ago
Poland: An Emerging Hub for English-Speaking Expats' Job Satisfaction
Polish Storks' Alarming Ingestion of Plastic Pollution - A Study Reveals
9 hours ago
Polish Storks' Alarming Ingestion of Plastic Pollution - A Study Reveals
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
13 hours ago
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Makes Significant Visit to Nampally Constituency
8 seconds
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Makes Significant Visit to Nampally Constituency
India's Rising Global Influence: A Shift in Worldwide Perception
1 min
India's Rising Global Influence: A Shift in Worldwide Perception
Labour Could Win UK Election Without Scotland: Humza Yousaf
2 mins
Labour Could Win UK Election Without Scotland: Humza Yousaf
Texas Governor Abbott Clarifies Response to Illegal Border Crossings Amidst Policy Tensions
5 mins
Texas Governor Abbott Clarifies Response to Illegal Border Crossings Amidst Policy Tensions
House Speaker Mike Johnson Stands Firm on Funding Agreement Amidst Conservative Opposition
5 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson Stands Firm on Funding Agreement Amidst Conservative Opposition
Senator Sinema Signals Near Completion of Bipartisan Border Security Negotiations
5 mins
Senator Sinema Signals Near Completion of Bipartisan Border Security Negotiations
Australia Faces Deadliest Year on Roads in Over Five Years
9 mins
Australia Faces Deadliest Year on Roads in Over Five Years
Utah Senator Mike Lee Endorses Donald Trump: Shaping the Republican Landscape
9 mins
Utah Senator Mike Lee Endorses Donald Trump: Shaping the Republican Landscape
Chad's Political Landscape Shifts with New Director of Cabinet Appointment
10 mins
Chad's Political Landscape Shifts with New Director of Cabinet Appointment
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
2 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app