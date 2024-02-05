Unearthed: Poland's Oldest Royal Kitchen Discovered in Poznań

In the heart of Poznań, Poland, lie the remnants of an ancient royal residence, a testament to the grandeur of the 13th century. Recently, a team of archaeologists from Adam Mickiewicz University, led by Professor Artur Różański, embarked on an explorative journey in this historical site. Their destination: the Museum of Applied Arts, which opened in 2017 on the very grounds of this regal relic. Their mission: to uncover the hidden secrets buried beneath centuries of history.

An Unexpected Discovery

The team's primary focus was the basement of the museum's administrative building. Here, they unearthing a significant piece of history - the remains of what could potentially be Poland's oldest preserved royal kitchen. This revelation defies previous assumptions, which had pegged the kitchen as a medieval residential tower. The space, measuring approximately 30-by-36 feet, included a well, its existence already documented in historical records.

Uncovering the Royal Hearth

Alongside the well, the archaeologists discovered a large pillar. This wasn't just any pillar—it was the foundational support for a kitchen stove and chimney. This finding is a monumental contribution to our understanding of royal culinary spaces during the medieval period.

Excavations Beyond the Kitchen

But the intrigue didn't stop at the kitchen's threshold. The archaeologists ventured further, excavating a trench in the castle's courtyard. This resulted in the unearthing of over 6,000 artifacts, including pottery, building ceramics, and animal bones. Among these artifacts were pieces of hypocaustum tiles, suggesting that the medieval castle was equipped with a heating system.

These discoveries collectively shed light on the architectural sophistication of the royal residence and offer a glimpse into the daily life in medieval Poland. They also serve as an important reminder of how much history lies beneath our feet, waiting to be rediscovered.