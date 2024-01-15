SSE Renewables Amplifies Solar Project Portfolio in Poland with 400 MW Acquisition from IBC SOLAR

In a significant move towards cleaner energy, SSE Renewables, a subsidiary of the UK’s SSE Plc, has broadened its solar project portfolio in Poland. The latest addition is an early-stage solar project set boasting a total capacity of 400 megawatts (MW), acquired from German photovoltaics contractor, IBC SOLAR, reinforcing SSE Renewables’ commitment to renewable energy.

SSE Renewables’ Solar Project Expansion

The acquisition from IBC SOLAR bolsters SSE Renewables’ total solar pipeline in Poland to 900 MW. This figure includes the 500 MW of projects previously procured from Optisol in the past year, marking a significant increase in the company’s solar capacity. As the world leans towards renewable energy, this boost in SSE Renewables’ pipeline underscores their role as key players in the transition.

Developer Services Agreement and Future Developments

The advancement of SSE Renewables’ solar pipeline will be overseen through a developer services agreement (DSA) with both IBC Solar and Optisol. This agreement will ensure the smooth running of the projects, highlighting the importance of collaboration in the renewable energy sector.

Optimism About the Polish Solar Market

Richard Cave-Bigley, the director of solar and battery at SSE Renewables, expressed his optimism about the growth potential of the Polish solar market. He emphasized the importance of collaborations with European partners in moving their pipeline forward, signalling a strong future for renewable energy in Poland and beyond.