Prof. Wojciech Roszkowski Honored as ‘Patriot of the Year’ at IX Patriot Day

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:26 pm EST
Prof. Wojciech Roszkowski Honored as ‘Patriot of the Year’ at IX Patriot Day

Prof. Wojciech Roszkowski, a distinguished historian and economist, has been honored with the accolade of “Patriot of the Year in Memory of Kazimierz Odnowiciel” at the IX Patriot Day. This annual cultural event in Poland is organized by Biały Kruk Publishing and the Academic Civic Club. This prestigious award acknowledges Roszkowski’s invaluable contributions to Polish history and the shaping of the nation’s historical consciousness. His influential work on 20th-century Polish history and socio-political issues has been disseminated through scholarly and popular publications.

The Acclamation of a Patriot

The award ceremony took place in Krakow’s historic “Sokół” Hall, where thousands of attendees gathered to pay homage to Roszkowski’s achievements. The audience, composed of various Polish cultural, literary, social, and religious figures, gave him a standing ovation. Notable attendees included Prof. Andrzej Nowak, Prof. Przemysław Czarnek, and editor Czesław Ryszka. The event was hosted by seasoned journalist Anna Popek.

A Laudation to Historical Courage

Father Prof. Janusz Królikowski, in his laudation, saluted Roszkowski’s bravery during the communist era when he faced repercussions for revealing historical truths. He underscored Roszkowski’s role in the unending struggle for freedom against oppression. The laudation brought to light the contemporary legal challenges faced by Roszkowski and publishers, evoking memories of past censorship struggles.

Building National Capital: A Call for Sovereignty

Upon receiving the award, Prof. Roszkowski spoke about the importance of building national capital as a cornerstone of a secure and sovereign country. He emphasized the crucial role of patriotism in maintaining sovereignty and forging a nation’s future. The IX Patriot Day, which culminates in the presentation of the “Patriot of the Year” award, stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of Polish patriotism.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

