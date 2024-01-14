Polish Traders Adjust Monetary Policy Expectations Amid Inflation Warnings

In a significant shift of expectations, traders in Poland have scaled back their hopes for monetary policy easing, responding to a cautionary note issued by Adam Glapinski, the Governor of the country’s central bank. Glapinski’s warning about the potential upswing in inflation in the latter half of 2024 has led to a recalibration of traders’ anticipation from around 125 basis points of rate cuts over the next year to bets on only 100 basis points of easing.

Forecast Adjustment Following Central Bank Meeting

The adjustment in expectations came in the wake of a recent central bank meeting during which Glapinski issued his warning. This forecast redirection not only indicates an increased caution among traders regarding the future trajectory of inflation and interest rates in Poland but also reflects the influence of the central bank’s guidance on market sentiments.

Impact on the Polish Zloty Amidst Political Developments

The shift in rate-cut expectations has also rippled into the currency market, exerting a stabilizing effect on the Polish zloty. This development is particularly noteworthy given the ongoing political situation in the country. The impact on the currency underscores that market predictions and monetary policy directions have far-reaching ramifications beyond immediate financial sectors.

Poland’s Debt Market: An Emerging Safe Haven

In related news, a niche segment of Poland’s debt market has emerged as a potential shelter for investors seeking refuge from hefty losses incurred due to aggressive monetary tightening. The country’s municipal bond market, worth 26 billion zloty ($6 billion), has seen an upsurge in interest from retail buyers. These investors are withdrawing their capital from government and corporate bond funds, according to Poland’s top asset managers, PKO TFI SA and Pekao TFI SA. This trend underscores the evolving strategies of investors amidst changing market dynamics and monetary policy orientations.