Polish Central Bank Governor Predicts Q4 Economic Boost Amid Gradual Recovery

In a recent press conference, Governor Adam Glapinski of the Polish Central Bank conveyed optimism about Poland’s economic state. He emphasized the country’s ongoing gradual recovery and projected an acceleration in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Avoiding Recession and Encouraging Growth

Despite the moderate pace of Poland’s economic expansion, Glapinski stressed that the country has successfully avoided a recession. The Governor’s positive outlook aligns with the recent rebound in GDP growth to 0.5 percent in annual terms during the third quarter of 2023. This increase followed a contraction in the first half of the year, marking a significant turn in economic trends.

Factors Driving Economic Recovery

According to Governor Glapinski, the predicted acceleration in GDP growth for the fourth quarter is likely to be supported by rising real disposable income and higher fiscal spending. These factors, coupled with a fall in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, are contributing to the economic recovery and the positive outlook for Poland’s economy.

Dealing With Inflation Uncertainties

Despite the positive trends, Glapinski acknowledged potential uncertainties in the inflation outlook for the second half of 2024. Expectations of a temporary rise in inflation due to several factors pose challenges to the economy. However, the National Bank of Poland’s (NBP) press conference message suggests a reluctance to cut interest rates in the immediate future, indicating confidence in the country’s economic resilience.

In conclusion, Governor Glapinski’s optimistic projections for the fourth quarter signal potential enhancements in Poland’s economic condition. His confidence in the country’s ability to navigate inflation uncertainties and maintain steady GDP growth demonstrates the resilience of the Polish economy.