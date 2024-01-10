en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Polish Central Bank Governor Predicts Q4 Economic Boost Amid Gradual Recovery

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
Polish Central Bank Governor Predicts Q4 Economic Boost Amid Gradual Recovery

In a recent press conference, Governor Adam Glapinski of the Polish Central Bank conveyed optimism about Poland’s economic state. He emphasized the country’s ongoing gradual recovery and projected an acceleration in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Avoiding Recession and Encouraging Growth

Despite the moderate pace of Poland’s economic expansion, Glapinski stressed that the country has successfully avoided a recession. The Governor’s positive outlook aligns with the recent rebound in GDP growth to 0.5 percent in annual terms during the third quarter of 2023. This increase followed a contraction in the first half of the year, marking a significant turn in economic trends.

Factors Driving Economic Recovery

According to Governor Glapinski, the predicted acceleration in GDP growth for the fourth quarter is likely to be supported by rising real disposable income and higher fiscal spending. These factors, coupled with a fall in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, are contributing to the economic recovery and the positive outlook for Poland’s economy.

Dealing With Inflation Uncertainties

Despite the positive trends, Glapinski acknowledged potential uncertainties in the inflation outlook for the second half of 2024. Expectations of a temporary rise in inflation due to several factors pose challenges to the economy. However, the National Bank of Poland’s (NBP) press conference message suggests a reluctance to cut interest rates in the immediate future, indicating confidence in the country’s economic resilience.

In conclusion, Governor Glapinski’s optimistic projections for the fourth quarter signal potential enhancements in Poland’s economic condition. His confidence in the country’s ability to navigate inflation uncertainties and maintain steady GDP growth demonstrates the resilience of the Polish economy.

0
Business Economy Poland
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 mins ago
Atlantic Canadians' Mental Health Impacted by Escalating Financial Stress: Poll
A recent poll by insolvency firm MNP Limited has shed light on a concerning trend among Atlantic Canadians. The poll has brought to light the intense financial strain that residents in Atlantic provinces are experiencing, leading to significant impacts on their mental health. As per the poll, a striking 52% of residents expressed regret over
Atlantic Canadians' Mental Health Impacted by Escalating Financial Stress: Poll
Red Sea Attacks Trigger Global Supply Chain Disruptions
14 mins ago
Red Sea Attacks Trigger Global Supply Chain Disruptions
US Import Ban on Apple Watches: A Challenge for Apple, An Opportunity for Competitors
15 mins ago
US Import Ban on Apple Watches: A Challenge for Apple, An Opportunity for Competitors
Kefi Gold & Copper Secures $320M for Groundbreaking Gold Project in Ethiopia
9 mins ago
Kefi Gold & Copper Secures $320M for Groundbreaking Gold Project in Ethiopia
CES 2024: AI-Powered Kitchen Gadgets Transform Cooking, Bartending
11 mins ago
CES 2024: AI-Powered Kitchen Gadgets Transform Cooking, Bartending
Sydney's Indigenous Art Scene Experiences Cultural Renaissance
13 mins ago
Sydney's Indigenous Art Scene Experiences Cultural Renaissance
Latest Headlines
World News
Posture Correctors: A Useful Tool or a Quick Fix?
3 mins
Posture Correctors: A Useful Tool or a Quick Fix?
Japan's Pursuit of a Historic Fifth Title: The Road to Asian Cup 2023
5 mins
Japan's Pursuit of a Historic Fifth Title: The Road to Asian Cup 2023
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party Gears Up for Elections: Zuma's Endorsement Raises Stakes
7 mins
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party Gears Up for Elections: Zuma's Endorsement Raises Stakes
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
12 mins
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
14 mins
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
15 mins
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
Adan Canto, Cherished for 'X-Men' Role, Succumbs to Cancer at 42
15 mins
Adan Canto, Cherished for 'X-Men' Role, Succumbs to Cancer at 42
EnChroma: Shattering Barriers for the Colorblind with Revolutionary Vision Technology
15 mins
EnChroma: Shattering Barriers for the Colorblind with Revolutionary Vision Technology
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
15 mins
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
30 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app