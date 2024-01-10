Polish Banking Giant Pekao Eyes Potential Expansion into Lithuania

As per Gediminas Šimkus, the chief of the Bank of Lithuania, Bank Pekao, one of Poland’s largest financial institutions, is considering establishing a branch in Lithuania. Pekao’s management visit to Lithuania in late December 2023 is seen as a strong indication of their interest in expanding their services to the Baltic region. This potential move is anticipated to open up the Lithuanian market to a new service provider, creating a more competitive environment for existing banks.

Bank Pekao’s Expansion Plans

While Pekao has yet to officially announce its plans, its intent to strengthen collaboration with Lithuanian businesses has been confirmed. Pekao already has permission from the Polish Financial Supervisory Commission to provide services in the European Economic Area without the need to open a branch. The largest shareholder of Pekao is the partly state-owned insurance company PZU, which also owns the largest non-life insurance company in Lithuania. This connection is seen as a possible catalyst for Pekao’s expansion into the Lithuanian market.

Implications for the Lithuanian Market

Simkus views the potential entry of Pekao as a positive development for Lithuania. The introduction of a new player in the market is expected to foster equal competition among operating banks, ultimately benefiting the consumers. Before Pekao can establish a local branch in Lithuania, however, it would need the green light from the Bank of Lithuania. The proposed branch is expected to cater specifically to business clients.

Prospects for the Future

Reports from BNS in November, based on information from four different sources, suggested that Pekao’s consideration to open a business-focused branch in Lithuania was already underway. Simkus remains optimistic about the prospect of Pekao entering the Lithuanian market within the year. As the Polish banking giant moves closer to a potential expansion into Lithuania, all eyes will be on the developments in the coming months.