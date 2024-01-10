en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Polish Banking Giant Pekao Eyes Potential Expansion into Lithuania

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
Polish Banking Giant Pekao Eyes Potential Expansion into Lithuania

As per Gediminas Šimkus, the chief of the Bank of Lithuania, Bank Pekao, one of Poland’s largest financial institutions, is considering establishing a branch in Lithuania. Pekao’s management visit to Lithuania in late December 2023 is seen as a strong indication of their interest in expanding their services to the Baltic region. This potential move is anticipated to open up the Lithuanian market to a new service provider, creating a more competitive environment for existing banks.

Bank Pekao’s Expansion Plans

While Pekao has yet to officially announce its plans, its intent to strengthen collaboration with Lithuanian businesses has been confirmed. Pekao already has permission from the Polish Financial Supervisory Commission to provide services in the European Economic Area without the need to open a branch. The largest shareholder of Pekao is the partly state-owned insurance company PZU, which also owns the largest non-life insurance company in Lithuania. This connection is seen as a possible catalyst for Pekao’s expansion into the Lithuanian market.

Implications for the Lithuanian Market

Simkus views the potential entry of Pekao as a positive development for Lithuania. The introduction of a new player in the market is expected to foster equal competition among operating banks, ultimately benefiting the consumers. Before Pekao can establish a local branch in Lithuania, however, it would need the green light from the Bank of Lithuania. The proposed branch is expected to cater specifically to business clients.

Prospects for the Future

Reports from BNS in November, based on information from four different sources, suggested that Pekao’s consideration to open a business-focused branch in Lithuania was already underway. Simkus remains optimistic about the prospect of Pekao entering the Lithuanian market within the year. As the Polish banking giant moves closer to a potential expansion into Lithuania, all eyes will be on the developments in the coming months.

0
Business Lithuania Poland
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
45 seconds ago
Idorsia Ltd's Sustainable Roadmap: A Glimpse into the Future at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Jean-Paul Clozel, CEO of Idorsia Ltd, took center stage at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10, 2024, laying out the company’s road map for sustainable value creation. His presentation encompassed a comprehensive overview of the biopharmaceutical firm’s strategic flexibility, funding strategies, and anticipated milestones for the upcoming year. Progress of QUVIVIQ and Aprocitentan
Idorsia Ltd's Sustainable Roadmap: A Glimpse into the Future at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Timeline: Doubling Assets Under Management, Poised to Lead the Fintech Sector
2 mins ago
Timeline: Doubling Assets Under Management, Poised to Lead the Fintech Sector
TradeStation Securities Teams Up with CQG, Enhancing Trading Experience
3 mins ago
TradeStation Securities Teams Up with CQG, Enhancing Trading Experience
Ault Alliance Strengthens Financial Health, Retires Preferred and Common Stock
51 seconds ago
Ault Alliance Strengthens Financial Health, Retires Preferred and Common Stock
Iran and Russia Bypass SWIFT: A New Era of Financial Cooperation
1 min ago
Iran and Russia Bypass SWIFT: A New Era of Financial Cooperation
A Surge in Indian Financial Investments: The Need for Enhanced Investor Protection
2 mins ago
A Surge in Indian Financial Investments: The Need for Enhanced Investor Protection
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
21 seconds
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
38 seconds
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
Afcon 2023: Unveiling Team Rosters and Potential Strategies
38 seconds
Afcon 2023: Unveiling Team Rosters and Potential Strategies
PM Modi to Attend Suresh Gopi's Daughter's Wedding: A Confluence of Culture and Politics
1 min
PM Modi to Attend Suresh Gopi's Daughter's Wedding: A Confluence of Culture and Politics
Indonesia Revives Ambitious Sea Wall Project to Save Sinking Jakarta
2 mins
Indonesia Revives Ambitious Sea Wall Project to Save Sinking Jakarta
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
3 mins
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
Former AG Marietta Brew Sounds Alarm on Waning Trust in Ghana's EC
3 mins
Former AG Marietta Brew Sounds Alarm on Waning Trust in Ghana's EC
Zimbabwe's Acting President Commends Progress in Court System Digitization
3 mins
Zimbabwe's Acting President Commends Progress in Court System Digitization
Kauvery Hospital Achieves Medical Breakthrough with Laser-Assisted Angioplasty
3 mins
Kauvery Hospital Achieves Medical Breakthrough with Laser-Assisted Angioplasty
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app