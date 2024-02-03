Poland’s President Expresses Doubts Over Ukraine’s Reclaim of Crimea

Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda, recently expressed his uncertainty over whether Ukraine would be able to regain control over Crimea, which is currently occupied by Russia. However, he expressed confidence in Ukraine’s ability to retake Donetsk and Luhansk. These comments have sparked criticism from politicians within the ruling coalition.

Warsaw’s Support for Kyiv

Warsaw has been one of Kyiv’s most steadfast supporters since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The Polish government has consistently maintained that Ukraine must regain control over all of its territory to deter Moscow from further aggression.

Duda’s Interview on Kanal Zero

During an interview on the YouTube channel Kanal Zero, Duda reiterated his position. However, when asked if he believed Ukraine would be able to retake Crimea, he responded, “It is hard for me to answer that question. I don’t know if (Ukraine) will regain Crimea, but I believe it will regain Donetsk and Luhansk.”

Historical Context of Crimea

Duda noted that the Crimean peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014, eight years before launching its full-scale invasion, “is a special place... also for historical reasons. Because in fact, if we look historically, it was in Russia’s hands for most of the time.”

Eastern Ukraine’s Struggle

Parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine were also taken by Moscow-backed forces in 2014 and have been embattled during the course of the current war, unlike Crimea. Ukraine has vowed to recover every inch of its territory, including Crimea, in the war with Russia.

Criticism from Poland’s Ruling Coalition

Duda’s remarks were criticized by lawmakers from Poland’s ruling pro-European coalition, who are in a different political camp to the president. Roman Giertych, a lawmaker from the largest grouping in the government, Civic Coalition (KO), wrote on social media, “I would like to remind Mr Duda that there are cities in our country that in their history belonged to Poland for a shorter time than to another country. What an incredibly stupid statement!”

Defense from PiS Lawmaker

In response to the criticism, PiS lawmaker Radoslaw Fogiel defended Duda’s words as being a direct answer to the question about Ukraine regaining Crimea. He wrote on social media, “He answered directly to the question about Ukraine regaining Crimea by saying that he didn’t know.”