Poland’s Agriculture Minister Opposes Extension of EU-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement

In a significant move, Poland’s Agriculture Minister, Czeslaw Siekierski, has voiced opposition to the extension of the European Union’s (EU) free trade agreement with Ukraine. In a letter penned to the EU trade commissioner, Siekierski proposed a gradual liberalization process, suggesting that Ukrainian agriculture should be adjusted to align with EU standards, rather than maintaining the current free trade regime.

Trade Liberalization and its Adverse Impact

The EU, in an effort to bolster Ukraine’s economy amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia, lifted trade restrictions in June 2022. This decision led to an influx of cheaper Ukrainian imports, causing a ripple of disputes among some EU members, particularly with Poland. While this agreement is set to expire on June 5, the EU is currently contemplating extending it until 2025.

Siekierski highlighted the counterproductive effects of such trade liberalization, expressing concerns over the excessive imports of grain, sugar, poultry, eggs, soft fruit, and apple concentrate. These imports have triggered a drop in prices within the EU and complaints of uneven competition have been on the rise.

Poland’s Unilateral Import Restrictions

In 2023, Poland, along with other EU countries, had imposed a temporary ban on certain agricultural imports from Ukraine. However, Poland continued the ban unilaterally after its expiration. Despite being firm on its import restrictions, the Polish government has indicated its readiness to re-engage with the EU coordination platform to find trade mechanisms that would be acceptable to both Ukraine and its EU neighbors.

End of Border Protests

This development comes in the wake of the Polish government striking an agreement with farmers who had been staging a protest by blocking a border crossing with Ukraine. While the agreement led to the end of the protest, it did not include a ban on sugar and poultry imports. Despite the clash of opinions on trade liberalization, the Polish government seems committed to finding a balance that serves the interests of all parties involved.