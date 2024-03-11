Poland to Construct Its Longest Tunnel, Boosting Krakow-Nowy Sącz Travel

Poland is embarking on a groundbreaking infrastructural venture, setting the stage for the construction of its longest tunnel as part of the ambitious "Podłęże – Piekiełko" project. Valued at over 1.9 billion PLN, this initiative aims to revolutionize travel between Krakow and Nowy Sącz, promising to slash journey times to a mere 60 minutes.

Project Overview

Spanning nearly 3.8 kilometers along the Limanowa – Nowy Sącz railway line, the tunnel lies between Męcina and Mordarka. Complementing its construction, the project encompasses the erection of 10 viaducts and 12 bridges, alongside grade-separated intersections to bolster safety for both rail and road users. With passenger trains expected to hit speeds of up to 160 km/h and freight trains maintaining a pace of 100 km/h, this infrastructural feat is poised to elevate the region's travel dynamics significantly.

Enhanced Connectivity and Accessibility

Integral to the project's vision is the improvement of accessibility to surrounding areas. The introduction of additional stations in Mordarka and Chomranice, coupled with the relocation of the Męcina station, underscores a commitment to enhancing commuter convenience. Furthermore, the initiative includes the electrification and modernization of a 75 km stretch between Chabówka and Nowy Sącz, with new tracks connecting Podłęże with Tymbark and Mszana Dolna set to foster improved connectivity by 2029.

Economic Implications and Project Financing

Backed by the National Reconstruction Plan, the "Podłęże – Piekiełko" project is not merely an infrastructural upgrade but a catalyst for economic growth. By facilitating smoother rail travel, it opens new avenues for regional development, potentially attracting investments and boosting local economies. The project's execution, led by a consortium including Budimex S.A. and Gülermak with a 31-month completion timeline, reflects a strategic investment in Poland's future, underpinning the nation's broader objectives of enhancing mobility and economic resilience.

As Poland lays the groundwork for its longest tunnel, the ripple effects of this monumental project are poised to extend beyond mere travel convenience. It heralds a new era of infrastructural development, promising to redefine regional connectivity, stimulate economic growth, and position Poland as a leader in modern transportation solutions.