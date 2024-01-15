en English
Climate & Environment

Poland Sets Stage to Phase Out Coal Power Amid Climate Change Concerns

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
In a historic move aligning with global efforts to combat climate change, Poland, one of the most coal-dependent nations in Europe, is setting the stage to extinguish its reliance on coal power. This move comes amid escalating environmental concerns and mounting pressure from international climate agreements.

Poland’s Energy Transition

Poland generates a staggering 70% of its electricity and two-thirds of its home heating from coal. The country now stands at a critical juncture, with its governmental authorities reevaluating its coal policy. Part of this process involves a swift revision of its National Energy and Climate Plan (NCEP), which forms the foundation of Poland’s energy transition strategy.

The State Secretary for Climate, Urszula Zielinska, highlights the need for Poland to bolster its efforts to battle climate change. Zielinska asserts that the country must collaborate more closely with the European Union, demonstrating a faster and more assertive approach.

Setting an End Date for Coal Power

At the heart of Poland’s energy transition is the plan to set a definitive end date for coal-powered electricity. This plan signifies a considerable shift from the previous government’s stance on climate change, which agreed to continue mining coal until 2049.

However, the urgency of the climate crisis, underscored by an outpouring of scientific evidence and international pressure, necessitates a more ambitious timeline. Experts and organizations worldwide are urging Poland to phase out coal by 2030 to avert severe climatic repercussions.

Implications of the Coal Phase-Out

The coal phase-out is set to have profound implications for Poland’s energy industry, economy, and environmental policies. The government is in the process of formulating strategies to manage the transition, including significant investments in renewable energy and comprehensive support for affected workers and regions.

The new government is embracing an ambitious EU target to slash emissions by 90% by 2040. The authorities are determined to ensure that the societal impact of such a transition is thoroughly addressed, marking a new era of environmental responsibility for Poland.

0
Climate & Environment Energy Poland
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

