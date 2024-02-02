Poland Powers Up LNG Import Capabilities with Mitsui OSK Lines

Poland is making notable progress in enhancing its liquefied natural gas (LNG) import capabilities with the enlistment of Mitsui OSK Lines by Gaz-System. The Japanese firm, globally renowned for having the largest fleet of LNG carriers, is set to provide and manage a floating terminal in the Bay of Gdańsk. This move is the outcome of a tender process within Gaz-System's Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) program, which aims to fortify the nation's energy security.

Gaz-System and Mitsui OSK Lines Join Hands

Gaz-System, Poland's gas transmission operator, has chosen Mitsui OSK Lines to supply a floating storage and regasification unit for the new LNG terminal in the Bay of Gdańsk. The floating terminal is strategically designed to be located about 3 kilometers off the coast of Gdańsk. This strategic placement is anticipated to process approximately 6.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually. Mitsui OSK Lines, with a fleet of nearly 800 ships, will oversee the project's entire management.

Boost to Poland's Energy Infrastructure

With the floating terminal's projected capacity, it will significantly contribute to Poland's energy infrastructure by covering over 30% of the nation's gas consumption needs. This considerable coverage makes it a key component in the country's energy infrastructure. The project has already received the requisite administrative approvals and is projected to be operational between 2027 and 2028.

Reducing Dependence on Pipeline Gas Supplies

The establishment of this LNG terminal marks a critical step for Poland as it endeavors to diversify its energy sources. The move is seen as a strategic maneuver to lessen its dependence on pipeline gas supplies, ultimately contributing to the nation's energy security. Through this substantial move, Poland is not only diversifying its energy sources but also significantly boosting its LNG import capabilities.