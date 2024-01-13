en English
Poland: An Emerging Hub for English-Speaking Expats’ Job Satisfaction

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:12 pm EST
Poland, a country in Central Europe, has emerged as a top destination for English-speaking expatriates, securing the sixth position globally in job satisfaction, as per a recent analysis by the Preply platform. The nation’s favorable ranking outperforms countries like the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark, illustrating Poland’s meteoric rise as an expat-friendly country for work.

Flourishing English-Language Work Environment

The study reflects Poland’s thriving English-language work environment. Foreign employees in Polish companies have expressed their high levels of contentment, as demonstrated by a notable 70.8% approval rating on Glassdoor, a platform that allows employees to review their workplaces. This high approval rating is a testament to the country’s commitment to creating a conducive working environment that caters to the needs of its international workforce.

Exceptional English Language Skills

The favorable position for Poland also underscores the population’s exceptional English language skills. The ability to communicate effectively in English, particularly in its major cities, has been instrumental in establishing inclusive work environments. These skills not only make day-to-day communication easy but also contribute to the overall ease of doing business in the country.

Positive Outlook for Future

The analysis, underscored by language and intercultural skills expert Sylvia Johnson, indicates that international colleagues enjoy working in Poland due to these factors. It suggests a positive outlook for the country’s ability to attract and retain English-speaking professionals from abroad. The increasing influx of expatriates seeking work opportunities in Poland is a promising trend that bodes well for the country’s future economic growth and global standing.

Business International Relations Poland
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

