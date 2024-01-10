en English
Business

Panattoni Kickstarts Maxcess’s Main European Production Plant in Poland

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:27 am EST
Panattoni Kickstarts Maxcess’s Main European Production Plant in Poland

Panattoni, a leading developer in the real estate sector, has begun the construction of a major European production plant in Łubowo, located near Gniezno, Poland, for Maxcess, a pioneer in industrial product manufacturing. In a significant move that underscores Poland’s instrumental role in Europe’s re-industrialization, the project has bagged approximately 10 million in bank financing from trusted financial institution, Santander Bank.

Panattoni’s Strategic Move

The initiative sheds light on Poland’s distinct advantages – a strategic geographical position, a proficient labor force, and a conducive business setting. Karina Trojańska, Panattoni’s Chief Financing & Operating Officer, expressed gratitude towards Santander for backing this innovative venture, which goes beyond conventional manufacturing.

Innovation and Development

The project is set to weave together manufacturing, research and development, and the genesis of novel products and services for Maxcess. The facility, sprawling across approximately 13,000 square meters, is not just designed for present needs but keeps an eye on future expansion as well.

Technological Advancement and Sustainability

The plant will be a testament to technological progression, with an influx of modern machinery, equipment, and software. In harmony with environmental sustainability initiatives, the plant will be poised for solar panel installation and will feature green spaces within its premises.

Panattoni aims to secure a BREEAM Excellent certification for the development, a nod to its commitment to high environmental, social, and economic sustainability standards. This project stands as a beacon for Poland’s evolving industrial landscape and the country’s potential in shaping Europe’s industrial future.

Business Environmental Science Poland
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

