Mondelez International Inc to Install Solar PV Plants at Polish Factories

Mondelez International Inc, a leading US-based snack producer famed for its Oreo, Milka, Toblerone, 7Days, and belVita brands, has unveiled plans to establish on-site solar photovoltaic (PV) plants at its manufacturing units in Poland. The undertaking, which commands an investment of around 1 million USD, aligns with the company’s overarching ambition to achieve net zero emissions across its entire value chain by the year 2050.

Mondelez’s Green Initiative

The solar project will see the installation of PV plants in proximity to three of Mondelez’s Polish manufacturing sites, adopting renewable energy as a means to power its operations. The most substantial installation will be a solar park in Skarbimierz, situated in the Opole Voivodeship of southern Poland, that will be outfitted with 1,852 monocrystalline panels.

Additional Solar Plants

Further plants will be established near the company’s factories in Bielany Wrocawskie and Jankowice, near Poznan. This move is part of Mondelez’s broader strategy to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute towards a sustainable future.

Mondelez’s Commitment to Sustainability

Mondelez is a signatory to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)’s Net Zero Carbon Ambition initiative and has previously embarked on renewable energy projects, such as incorporating PV arrays into some of its facilities, entering into power purchase agreements (PPAs) for wind and solar electricity, and procuring renewable energy credits (RECs).