Major Reshuffle in Orlen's Management Board as Key Figures Resign

Patrycja Klarecka and Armen Artwich, two significant figures within the Orlen Management Board, have announced their resignations, effective from today, February 5, 2024. Klarecka, having served on the board since June 24, 2018, was at the helm of digital transformation. Artwich, on the board since September 1, 2018, was responsible for corporate affairs.

Reshuffling in Orlen's Management Board

Their resignations come in the wake of a key decision by Orlen's Supervisory Board to dismiss CEO Daniel Obajtek. This verdict was reached after a thorough review of a letter from Obajtek, where he volunteered himself at the disposal of the company's supervisory board. The ripple effect of this decision has been strongly felt within the organization, leading to the resignation of Michał Róg, who was in charge of trade and logistics.

Orlen: A Central and Eastern European Energy Behemoth

Orlen is a significant operator in the Central and Eastern European region, with a robust portfolio of business activities. Its operations include refining, retail, oil extraction, energy production - with a focus on renewable sources, and natural gas distribution. The company operates refineries in Poland, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic, and is a critical player in the energy sector of the region.

What Does it Mean for Orlen?

This significant reshuffle within the Orlen Management Board signals a potential shift in the company's strategic direction. However, the immediate and future impact of these changes remains to be seen. As of now, the company continues its operations without any public announcement of successors for the vacated positions.