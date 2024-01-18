en English
Automotive

Kongsberg Automotive ASA Bags Hefty Contract Extensions: A Boon for the Global Vehicle Industry

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
In a significant stride for the automotive industry, Kongsberg Automotive ASA (KA) has secured substantial contract extensions with a foremost global commercial vehicle manufacturer. The contracts, estimated at around EUR 147 million in lifetime revenue, are for the production of two vital vehicle components and are set to roll out in 2024 for a span of three years.

Key Vehicle Components and Production Locations

The first component under the agreement is a V-stay (Rear Axle Suspension), a key element in axle control that enhances both safety and driving comfort. This component, which connects the axle to the chassis, holds a contract value of an estimated EUR 76 million. The production of the V-stay will take place at KA’s Koluszki plant in Poland.

The second component, a Rear Axle Anti-Roll Bar, is designed to stabilize the truck and maintain safety and comfort by controlling forces and preventing unwanted movements. This contract holds a value of EUR 71 million and will be manufactured at KA’s Hvittingfoss plant in Norway.

KA’s Continued Partnership and Role in the Automotive Industry

These contract extensions underscore the enduring partnership between KA and major vehicle manufacturers. KA’s Chief Sales Officer, David Redfearn, expressed delight in the contract extensions, emphasizing the company’s quality, technology, and operational footprint. The company is not only driving the global transition to sustainable mobility but also cementing its role as a key player in providing advanced technology to the global vehicle industry.

Strengthening its foothold in the industry, KA’s contract extensions also represent a crucial part of the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting the automotive industry’s safety and comfort standards. By producing key vehicle components, Kongsberg Automotive ASA continues to ensure the safe and comfortable driving experiences that today’s global vehicle industry strives for.

Automotive Poland
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

